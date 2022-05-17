Residents tackle man accused of stealing 100+ bikes in community, Colorado cops say

A man accused of stealing more than 100 bicycles across Denver and Aurora landed in jail after running afoul of neighborhood residents, Colorado police reported.

Police had been investigating the thefts over the past few months but had no leads, the Aurora Police Department wrote in a series of Twitter posts.

On Thursday, May 13, residents interrupted an attempted bicycle theft and held the accused would-be thief down until police arrived, officers reported.

He was arrested on suspicion of larceny, police said.

Police believe he’s responsible for scores of bicycle thefts in northwest Aurora and possibly Denver, officers wrote.

They ask that anyone who had a bicycle stolen and has not yet reported it contact detectives at bknox@auroragov.org..

