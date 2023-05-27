Residents told to avoid area while DeKalb police respond to active hostage situation

DeKalb County police are telling residents to avoid a Lithonia subdivision while they are investigating a hostage situation.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that there is an active hostage situation inside the residence on Cragstone Court off of Covington Highway.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings said she saw a large police presence including several bomb squad trucks, K9 units and SWAT.

Police said the suspect is armed.

Police are telling residents in the area to stay inside.

Authorities have not provided any additional details on the situation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

