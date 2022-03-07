Residents of Ukraine's Irpin say time may be running out to get to safety

Mehmet Emin Caliskan and Carlos Barria
·2 min read

By Mehmet Emin Caliskan and Carlos Barria

IRPIN, Ukraine (Reuters) - Hundreds of people streamed out of Irpin on Monday to escape Russian forces advancing towards the nearby Ukrainian capital Kyiv, some saying there were only a few residents left in the town badly damaged by recent shelling.

The numbers crossing the Irpin river and moving south towards Kyiv were lower than on recent days, although their passage was easier than on Sunday when heavy shelling and mortar fire killed at least four civilians trying to flee.

Ukrainian troops have been fighting invading Russian forces around Irpin, some 25 km (15 miles) northwest of Kyiv, for days, and some residents feared it was only a matter of time before local defences crumbled.

"There was heavy shelling in Irpin," Galya Fedorchuk told Reuters after crossing the river via a narrow wooden plank. Ukrainian forces have destroyed the main bridge to slow the Russian advance, complicating efforts to get thousands of people to safety.

"They (the Russians) fired at houses, people," she added. "A woman and a 13-year-old child died. A few people are left here. It is hard and scary. It is a war, it is fascism, it is genocide against the whole of Ukraine."

Some 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the conflict began on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations, and many more remain trapped in towns and cities under siege.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians. It calls the campaign a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and remove leaders it describes as dangerous nationalists.

Ukraine and Western allies call this a transparent pretext for an invasion to conquer the nation of 44 million people.

Dozens of Irpin residents carrying children, rucksacks and pets walked or ran along a road strewn with debris and lined with burned-out cars and buildings - evidence of the ferocity of Sunday's bombardment.

One man pushed a child in a pram while another helped an elderly woman to cross the river. Soldiers checked people's papers before ushering them on.

Asked why it had taken her until now to flee, one woman said local authorities had issued a statement warning that it was their last chance to get out.

Local officials said on Monday that civilians had been able to evacuate Irpin without coming under fire. Russian forces were occupying about 30% of the town, but everything else there was under Ukrainian control, they added.

(Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain sets out 'dirty money' crackdown, wants to hobble Russia's Putin

    Britain set out ways it would crack down on "dirty money" on Monday, introducing new legislation to "hobble" Russian President Vladimir Putin by making it more difficult for those close to him to use London as their playground. The much-delayed Economic Crime Bill comes as lawmakers from across the political spectrum call on the government to do more to stop the flow of Russian cash into London, dubbed by some as "Londongrad", in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine. But while anti-corruption campaigners said some of the measures to try to force property owners to reveal their identities and strengthen unexplained wealth orders, they said without new funding, law enforcement agencies would struggle.

  • Blinken, Israel's Lapid discuss Ukraine-Russia diplomacy, Iran nuclear talks

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in the Latvian capital of Riga on Monday to discuss Israel's diplomatic initiative to end Russia's war with Ukraine. The pair would also discuss the talks in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Lapid said in remarks at the start of the meeting with reporters present.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Oil Takes Off With Ban on Russian Supplies on the Table

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and its allies are considering a ban. The news briefly sent West Texas Intermediate to its highest since 2008.

  • FYI, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both love these $195 Veja sneakers

    The verdict is in: Meghan Markle's Veja V-10 sneakers are a must-have for spring.

  • Shoppers say this anti-aging serum 'works almost instantly' — and it's on sale for $20

    There's a reason this serum has earned more than 19,000 reviews.

  • Ukraine war in pictures: Civilians flee as Russia shells evacuation routes

    Ukrainian territorial defence fighters wed near Kyiv as people flee over an improvised bridge in Irpin, 16 miles away.

  • Brexit fallout on finance will take years, says Bank of England

    It will be years before the full impact of Brexit on Britain's financial sector is fully known as more activity could leave London for the bloc or other centres like New York, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. Britain left the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, 2020, ending the financial sector's unfettered access to the EU and about 7,500 financial jobs have left London for the bloc, a fraction of what was predicted by some consultants.

  • Ireland Removes All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Visitors — What to Know

    Ireland will not require travelers to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Shell Starts to Limit Sales of Heating Oil in Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is limiting sales of heating oil to some wholesalers in Germany, the latest sign of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing chaos in the European energy market.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs

  • Benedict Cumberbatch reacts to Sam Elliott's 'very odd' criticism of 'Power of the Dog'

    Benedict Cumberbatch speaks out after Sam Elliott slams his Oscar-nominated film "The Power of the Dog,” calling the 77-year-old’s comments “very odd."

  • Netflix Is Shutting All Services in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is shutting its operations in Russia, one of the largest media companies to pull out of the market following the attack on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Supply Crisis FearsNo new cu

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Turns Lower. Carl Icahn Exits His Position.

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum turned lower Monday after activist investor Carl Icahn exited his position in the stock . Occidental had traded sharply higher during the premarket session after oil prices surged Monday on supply fears as the U.S. and its allies were considering a ban on Russian oil after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. West Texas intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, rose 2.6% to $118.7 a barrel — it traded as high as $127 earlier.

  • Bill Barr says he underestimated how far Trump would go to overturn the 2020 election results: 'It was a farce'

    "The election was over for all intents and purposes. The idea that something could be done later on January 6 was nonsense," Barr said.

  • Residents fleeing town near Kyiv caught in shelling

    IRPIN, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainians fleeing the town of Irpin just outside Kyiv were caught in shelling by Russian forces on Sunday and forced to dive for cover, Reuters witnesses said. Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of the capital, has seen intense fighting in recent days. Russia's military is closing in on the Kyiv, which was home to around 3.4 million people before the invasion sparked an exodus of civilians.

  • Florida surgeon general says state will recommend against giving COVID-19 vaccine to healthy children

    During a panel hosted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that denounced COVID-19 mitigation measures, the state’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, said the Department Health will recommend against healthy children taking the vaccine.

  • Russia issues demands for Ukraine ahead of talks

    Russia issues demands for Ukraine ahead of talks

  • Official Big Ten basketball tournament bracket finalized

    Look at the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket.

  • Cherry Point Marines 'ready to deploy' if called upon in European conflict

    The war in Ukraine continues to escalate as the country attempts to fend off a full-scale Russian invasion. What that means for MCAS Cherry Point remains to be seen.