Residents unsettled after weekend violence in East Charlotte

It was a busy afternoon of violence for officers in the Eastway Division Sunday.

Police responded to two shooting within hours a few blocks apart from each other.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon and was fatal.

Officers answered an assault with a deadly weapons call at the Hillrock Estates Apartment complex off of Eastway Drive.

When they arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Medic tell us they pronounced him dead on scene.

K-9 units searched for a suspect but there is no word on arrest at this time.

A few hours later there was another shooting.

This time in the 2600 block of Central Avenue.

Medic transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We talked to a couple of residents who frequent East Charlotte and they are very concerned about the crime in the area.

“I’m originally from Raleigh so I see things a little different when I hear the news about crime going on around here because originally at home in Raleigh it’s always been bad but not this bad,” said Mohamad Abdallah, resident.

“I think I think about my safety about as much as anyone else does who lives in the area, I think obviously in every city there is gonna be pockets that are a little more unsafe than others,” said David Bock, resident.

Police have not released the names of either victim.

They are asking for the public’s help to solve these cases.

If you have information they asked that you give them a call.

