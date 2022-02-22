Residents urge mayor to act after Coast councilman’s arrest. ‘He needs to step down.’

A Diamondhead couple is asking city leaders to publicly address the arrest of Councilman Alan Moran and take whatever action is necessary to see that Moran is out of office.

“We essentially want them to stand up and be accounted for on where they stand and whether they approve of what’s been going on,” said Diamondhead resident Terry King.

In an email sent to Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo and the council, King and his wife, Laura, put their concerns and calls for action in writing.

The letter notes that the media, in this case the Sun Herald, “is rightfully reporting that the city of Diamondhead has been silent” in response to Moran’s arrest.

“By remaining silent on this issue, it gives the impression that our city is condoning and protecting Moran,” Laura King said. “I understand that he (Alan Moran) has only been charged and not convicted, but the actions he has been accused of are particularly troubling.”

Moran has been serving in the Ward 2 seat since his election in 2017. His father is State Sen. Philip Moran.

“Diamondhead families do not need someone charged with these crimes ‘representing’ them,’” Laura King wrote.

“And by remaining silent,” the letter said, “the city is further victimizing the 17-year-old boy who was (allegedly) attacked by Moran.”

The couple ends the letter with a call for action:

“Please do the responsible thing, and make an official statement, and request the resignation/leave of absence of Councilman Alan Moran,” the letter said. “He needs to step down so he can concentrate on his charges and hopefully seek treatment.”

Terry and Laura King

Hancock County judges take action

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into alleged wrongdoing against Moran.

As part of that probe, authorities are expected to analyze data, including any photos or videos from a cellphone that Moran tried to hide from authorities at the time of his Valentine’s Day arrest. Moran had thrown the phone out behind a store where he was arrested, but Hancock County deputies later retrieved the phone.

Story continues

Other charges could follow against Moran as a result.

Meanwhile, all three Hancock County Justice Court judges — Desmond Hoda, Eric Moran and Brian Necaise — have filed court papers to recuse themselves from presiding over Moran’s case.

Each of the judges cited conflicts of interest because of family ties to Moran or a familiarity with the Moran family as a reason for them to step down.

The Sun Herald reached out to Alan Moran, Sen. Philip Moran, and Diamondhead city council members for comment but have not heard back.

Diamondhead City Councilman Alan Moran was not present at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, after his arrest on Valentine’s Day on misdemeanor charges.

A sex toy, and improper touching?

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 14 arrested Alan Moran on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The arrest occurred after the teen’s father and others detained Moran at a convenience store in the Kiln until Hancock County deputies got there to make the arrest.

The teen’s parents knew to go to the convenience store to help the teen because he had managed to get a text message through to them for help.

Moran is accused of simple assault for allegedly rubbing his hands on the boy’s inner thigh and genitals. He’s accused of the contributing charge for buying Bud Light that he allowed the minor to drink. The teen, the report said, told authorities he drank one of the beers.

Moran and the boy were inside of a Philip’s Pest Control work truck at the time of the crime, records say. The business is owned by Philip Moran.

After the arrest, deputies later recovered a cellphone Moran had tried to get rid of behind the Kiln convenience store.

Why no felony charges?

Though an investigation is continuing, Alan Moran so far has escaped any felony charges.

According to Mississippi state law, a person who is older than 18 who touches, handles or rubs a minor who is 15 and younger for sexual purposes could face a felony charge of touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Mississippi state law sets the age of consent for sex at 16 and older.

The same charge could apply, state law says, if the person accused of inappropriately touching a minor for lustful purposes is under the age of 18 and the person accused in the crime is in a position of trust or authority over the minor. That would apply in cases where the accused is a parent, legal guardian, teacher, physician, minister or counselor, a scout leader, a coach or step parent, an aunt or an uncle.

The alleged victim in Alan Moran’s simple assault case was 17 year old.

A charge of felonious sexual battery in Mississippi applies when there is sexual penetration without the consent of the alleged victim or when the act is committed against a mentally defective or physically helpless person. according to state law.

A sexual battery charge also applies in cases involving sexual penetration with a child at least age 14 but under the age of 16 if the suspect is 24 or more months older than the child.