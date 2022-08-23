Residents urged to be on the lookout for increase in catalytic converter thefts

The Port Huron Police Department recently arrested four men suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Residents are urged to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after a rash of thefts involving catalytic converters being stolen from parked vehicles has plagued the Port Huron area.

In the past six months, there have been about 10 incidents in which a catalytic converter was stolen from parked vehicles in commercial and residential areas, Port Huron Police Capt. Brian Kerrigan said, prompting the Major Crimes Unit to investigate.

The vehicle part is incorporated in the exhaust system and converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gases into less-toxic pollutants.

In the early morning hours of Friday, a resident in the 2600 block of Kraft Road noticed a suspicious vehicle and observed someone cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and located a catalytic converter, a saw and a large quantity of methamphetamine inside, according to the Port Huron Police Department.

During the arrest, one person tried to flee. As a Port Huron patrol officer caught him, the officer struck his elbow, causing a laceration that required medical attention, the department said.

Two other suspects were also arrested without incident.

The arrests resulted in a 33-year-old Detroit man being charged Monday with possession of methamphetamine (second offense), weapons — ammunition — possession by a felon, larceny from a motor vehicle and habitual offender notice. A 30-year-old Detroit man was charged Sunday with larceny from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny from a motor vehicle and a habitual offender fourth enhancement. A 22-year-old Eastpointe man was charged Sunday with larceny from a motor vehicle, assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury to a police officer and operating — license suspended, revoked, denied.

A fourth individual was also released to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition. All of them have Detroit addresses, however one of the suspects is known to reside in the Port Huron area, police said.

Kerrigan said that catalytic converters can be stolen easily and quickly from a parked vehicle. They can also be sold at scrap yards for anywhere from $25 to $300, making them an easy target for someone looking to make money.

The department and surrounding police departments have seen an uptick in these thefts in recent months, fueled by a rise in value in the precious metals contained in catalytic converters, Kerrigan said.

Drivers should park their vehicles in well-lit, well traveled areas when out in public. When at home, residents should park their vehicles in enclosed garages if possible, Kerrigan said.

Residents should also be on the lookout for suspicious activity surrounding vehicles, and should not hesitate to call law enforcement if they notice someone engaging in a crime, Kerrigan said.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate these kinds of crimes. Those with knowledge of this crime should call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383. Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688, emailed through porthuronpolice.org, or texted by downloading the Port Huron PD app on apple or android devices. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and their message/tip to 847411.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Residents are urged to be on the lookout for increase in catalytic converter thefts