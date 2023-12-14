Residents voice concern over Barton Avenue change to a one-way street

The 100 block of Barton Avenue will become a one-way street, effective December 15, 2023, December 7, 2023.

In an effort to curb Palm Beach’s continuing traffic pains, the ocean block of Barton Avenue will become a one-way westbound street starting Friday.

However, the changes made to the 100 block of the street were met with contention from two representatives of the surrounding neighborhood during Tuesday's Town Council meeting, leading officials to scrap plans to add additional park on Barton Avenue.

“I know some people don’t like that, but I have to look at what’s best for the entire community,” police Chief Nicholas Caristo said during his presentation on the town’s effort to alleviate traffic issues.

More: Palm Beach officials call for fewer rush hour events at Mar-a-Lago to ease traffic issues

Drivers on Barton will no longer be able to head to the beach from South County Road at the intersection where the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea stands. Barton Avenue west of South County Road will continue to be a two-way thoroughfare.

Originally announced Nov. 21 by the Palm Beach Police Department, the change is aimed at reducing congestion caused by drivers attempting to make a left on South County Road to Barton Avenue during peak traffic hours, explained Caristo.

“As soon as that light turns green, they sit and wait for the oncoming traffic going northbound and it backs it up, and now you only have one lane going south,” he said.

Additionally, Caristo said, it would alleviate confusion stemming from the current practice of temporarily turning Barton Avenue into a one-way street during events held at the church — on the northeast corner of Barton and County Road.

“It’s a disaster, because one day it’s a one-way and one day it’s not,” said Caristo.

However, representatives for residents of the 100 Block of Barton Avenue and the 100 block of Clarke Avenue respectively were skeptical of the perceived traffic benefits, though they still signaled support for the town’s effort to curb traffic.

Representing a resident on the 100 block of Clark Avenue, attorney Leslie Evans said residents on Clarke worry their street will become the primary roadway for those attempting to cross over to South Ocean Boulevard.

He said the town should’ve worked more closely with residents affected by the new policy.

“I understand you are looking at traffic closely, but people who live here are affected, and they should be asked, and their interest should be sought,” Evans said.

More: In $13.63 million private deal, Ainslies sell the custom home they built in Palm Beach

Speaking for residents of the 100 block of Barton Avenue was long-time resident William Walde. While supportive of the town’s effort, the town should’ve presented more details regarding the change.

“I’d just like to see a comprehensive plan, I’ve developed many communities in this country, and every time I do something it’s a comprehensive plan,” Walde said.

He also expressed concerns that the move will intensify traffic on South County Road, especially when parents line up southbound on South County Road to pick up students released from the Palm Beach Day Academy on Seaview Avenue.

Moreover, Walde said he had not received any communication regarding the change, having learned of the change through an article published by the Daily News.

“I never got a letter... not saying it didn’t come, maybe we ought to send registered mail,” Walde said. “We just need some communication here.”

Caristo said letters were hand delivered to all properties in the area affected by the change, including the 100 block of Barton Avenue and Clark Avenue, respectively.

Regarding the possible addition of parking, Walde asked town officials to only allow parking for church-related events.

“Parking is a big problem, because we have people who get out of there car, change clothes, they use our bushes as bathrooms," he said.

Caristo assured him additional parking will not be considered.

Walde ended his comments echoing Evans' call for greater communication, while reemphasizing his support for the Town.

“If you could just keep us informed,” Walde said. “A lot of neighbors asked me to come and asked me to speak for them here, and I said if it's good for the town, we have to support it.”

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Residents voice concern over Barton Avenue change to a one-way street