Residents voice concerns about solar project in Crawford County

Crawford County Commissioners held a consultation meeting with residents and representatives of National Grid Renewables to discuss the impacts of the Sycamore Creek solar project.

The meeting was called at request of Charles Stockmasters and his son, Tom, who had concerns that included buried tile and ditch mowing.

The Stockmasters said they were concerned about tile located in the future construction area that they fear could be crushed. They also asked about the ditch going through the area, and who would be responsible for mowing it after the construction begins.

Tom Stockmaster said currently neighbors mow and clean the ditch out of consideration to other residents, "to be a good neighbor."

Greg Courter, National Grid Renewals construction manager, said the company will maintain the ditch.

Associate developer Chris Snider reminded the Stockmasters of the setbacks for the project that ensure the tile will not be crushed during construction.

The proposed solar energy farm in Cranberry Township would span about 1,000 acres and be capable of generating 117 megawatts of energy, according to public records from the Ohio Power Siting Board.

The bulk of the solar farm would be to the west of Ohio 602, between Heetrich and Orr roads. It also includes areas to the south of Heetrich, east of Ohio 602 along Vordron Road, on both sides of 602 between Orr and Chatfield Center roads and to the north of Chatfield Center Road west of South Poplar Street.

Greg Courter (left) and Chris Snider, from National Grid Renewables, talk with Charles Stockmaster, Tom Stockmaster and other residents about the Sycamore Creek solar project. Construction is scheduled to begin on it in June.

Other concerns about the solar project

In addition to the Stockmasters, a few other residents noted concerns that included precipitation levels, vegetation and wildlife.

Some of the tiles in the ground are old, residents said, that if they were to be crushed the are could become a swamp.

National Grid Renewables representatives said the precipitation levels in the area are being monitored and the company has hydrological markers in place.

In reference to vegetation, Courter said the company usually plants a mix of evergreen and deciduous plants and trees that are native to the area and that are “good growers.”

“We want a nice mix,” he said.

It was suggested National Grid Renewables look into hiring local contractors for planting the vegetation to give work to the area businesses.

Courter said although they would look into hiring local businesses, sometimes they can’t handle the assignments due to size.

When asked about how the project would impact wildlife, especially deer, Courter said deer and other animals should be able to enter and leave the area of the project through fence openings.

“We haven’t had any issues so far,” he said.

Tim Ley

Project's benefits for the county

Commissioner Tim Ley said the solar project was approved a few years ago at the state level, and construction is scheduled to start in June. The project size will be smaller than originally planned because more efficient solar panels have been manufactured since the first draft of the project.

The project, when completed, will allow the county and the entities in it, such as townships and school districts, to benefit financially through selling the solar energy.

“This is a very nice project for Crawford County,” Ley said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Residents voice concerns about solar project in Crawford County