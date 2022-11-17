Residents voice concerns about new Vigo jail

Nov. 17—Vigo County residents Grace Clay and Jordan Trachtenberg this week told Vigo County Commissioners they are concerned of conditions in the new county jail.

"I have concerns about the move to the new jail. Inmates were moved from the old jail to the new jail the night before the election," Clay said.

"I communicate with various inmates in the jail as part of keeping track of what is happening in there and the conditions. I have been contacted by dozens this week," she told commissioners.

Sheriff John Plasse on Wednesday said moving inmates did cause some delays impacting inmates, but disputed many of the issues raised before commissioners.

The two sent an email to commissioners, the Vigo County Council and others including to the ACLU of Indiana.

"Prisoners went 16 hours without food the first night because COs [correctional officers] didn't know where the keys were to access food," Clay said.

"Prisoners have been denied hygiene products or given insufficient hygiene products and many report being in the same clothes for seven days unable to shower and clean themselves," she said.

Some other issues include water has been "inconsistently off and on."

Prisoners, Clay said, report dehydration and having no cups to drink water from, "there is a thick layer of construction dust...and prisoners have been denied cleaning supplies."

Commissioners Brendan Kearns asked if the two had contacted the sheriff with the concerns.

"It is his [the sheriff's] jail," Kearns said. "So, did you send this email?," the commissioner asked, saying he did not see any emails to the sheriff or the department.

Clay said, "We have historically contacted those people and we get no response and we get a denial those conditions exist so we are reaching out to you as you have executive power and oversight."

Kearns said commissioners would forward an email the two sent commissioners for a response from the sheriff.

"We are not in a position to address any of this. Commissioners own the building, we built the building. It is the sheriff's jail (to run). I am passing the buck because it is his jail," Kearns said.

Clay said that is "essentially doing nothing."

On Wednesday, Sheriff Plasse said the day to move inmates was scheduled weeks ahead of the election to prepare all assisting agencies, such as the Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police.

"There are some issues that did occur," Plasse said. "The meal was delayed because when we moved inmates, some of the equipment from the kitchen had to be moved (to the new jail)," the sheriff said.

"The next meal was delayed a little bit. It was not 16 hours and it was not because (correctional officers) did not know where the keys were, it was because we had to move equipment after we moved the inmates.

"That is somewhat accurate on that part," the sheriff said.

On the water, the sheriff said the new jail's water system allows the department to "regulate the amount of water that they can use. One (cell) block in particular on the night we told them we were moving (to the new jail), they flooded their cell, tore up all their cleaning supplies, and made a mess of the block at the old jail. They trashed it," Plasse said.

"Now, they can't flood the cells because we regulate the amount of water that they can use. We can also regulate the time. So we don't allow them (inmates) to shower when we are doing meal pass outs or the head count, for obvious reasons, so people will get their meals and people will be accounted for," the sheriff said.

"Those are the only times that they aren't allowed to have water and that is just for the toilet and shower. They have sink water, which is 24/7, so they have access to that, but they can't flood like they used to so they are mad that one of their toys they used to do at the old jail they can't do now," the sheriff said.

"It was C block at the old jail, those guys can't behave and can't do some of the mischief they have done in the past because of technology," Plasse said. "They have showers in their cells now, so to say they are denied showers is just asinine."

Additionally, all inmates, the sheriff said, were given hygiene items when they moved to the new jail. "Everyone was issued hygiene items," the sheriff said.

In addition to the commissioners and county council, an email was sent to Ken Falk, legal counsel for the ACLU of Indiana.

On Wednesday, Falk said he asked the legal counsel for the sheriff for a response and has not yet received that response. Plasse said responses are being given to Falk addressing the concerns raised.

Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter @TribStarHoward.