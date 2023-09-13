Residents voice their frustrations with Memphis Towers
A group representing residents of Memphis Towers is again demanding the Memphis Health, Education, and Housing Facility Board to stop giving tax breaks to the firm managing the high rise.
A group representing residents of Memphis Towers is again demanding the Memphis Health, Education, and Housing Facility Board to stop giving tax breaks to the firm managing the high rise.
The shelter component in the latest Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August from the previous month.
Apple spent some time focusing on games during Tuesday's iPhone 15 launch event, and while we got the usual mobile devs talking about the improved hardware and software capabilities, we also found out that some very recent top-tier console games are coming to the iPhone, including the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding. The iPhone's distinction from dedicated handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck introduced more recently has been largely academic – and with the 15 Pro, it's eroding further still. Apple also announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage, a forthcoming Ubisoft game from its popular franchise, would also launch on iPhone 15 Pro, and that the device would support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing dynamic lighting effects.
"'You want your makeup done? Oh, 150. Oh, wait, you’re a bride? 800!'"
The brand 'offers a lot of support,' says a podiatrist — save a pair for next summer or use as house slippers all year long.
The Senior Citizens League estimates Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be 3.2% next year.
The debate over vaccines and masks makes a comeback as liberals and conservatives jostle over pandemic narrative.
'No worries, Sasquatch': The easy-to-use gizmo with nearly 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
Democrats thought voters would demand that a temporary program reducing poverty would be extended when it expired in 2021. Nope.
More than a quarter of Americans with student loan debt say they're not sure how they will be able to repay their loans in October.
UAW's contracts with the Big Three automakers are set to expire at midnight on Thursday. A strike would cut motor vehicle output by about 30%, according to one estimate.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Binalyze, a London-based startup building a toolset for digital forensics and incident response, this week announced that it raised $19 million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures with participation from Cisco Investments, Citibank Ventures and Deutsche Bank Ventures. Founder and CEO Emre Tinaztepe says that the tranche, which brings Binalyze's total raised to $30.5 million, will be put toward -- in his own words -- "reacting to market conditions effectively" and "continuing to rapidly scale." "The mission was -- and still is -- to disrupt and innovate the digital forensics industry to make forensics accessible to a broader set of use cases," Tinaztepe told TechCrunch in an email interview.
New and used car prices continue to moderate, according to the latest government inflation data released Wednesday morning. But gas prices rose over 10%.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Public cloud services spending is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2026, up from $531.7 billion this year, according to IDC. The cloud management dilemma has given rise to a new category of startups building solutions to keep tabs on -- and optimize -- compute spending. Tony Shakib, who was recently appointed CEO of Exostellar, said that the new tranche values the company at $40 million.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
Superorganism launched on Wednesday to be a venture firm solely focused on biodiversity and nature. The firm was started by Tom Quigley, a former conservationist, and Kevin Webb, a VC and angel investor. Both Quigley and Webb got interested in the role that venture capital could play in solving these biodiversity issues a few years ago before finding each other by kismet, Quigley told TechCrunch.
The latest uptick in prices won't be enough to prompt a course change at the Federal Reserve, economists say.
After 10 years working in nonprofits to train young activists, Murrey and behavioral change researcher Alicia Clifton decided that mobile gaming could be an unexpected way to broaden their reach. “American teens care very deeply about the planet, equality and mental health, but the problems often feel so big it’s paralyzing,” Murrey told TechCrunch. When leading training sessions for young activists, Murrey lamented the fact that she could only connect with these future leaders in one moment, rather than over a longer time.
Your next grocery bill will be slightly higher, especially if you want to pack your cart with protein.