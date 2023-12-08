Residents voice opposition to C02 pipeline

Opponents to a pipeline carrying liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) through Codington County showed up en masse at Tuesday’s meeting of the county board of commissioners.

Gordon Little, Terry Little, Dennis Jones, Troy Skelton and Rick Schultz, all residing or working within the county, volunteered to speak.

Their comments were similar to those given by others opposing a pipeline: liquefied CO2 is extremely dangerous if leaked above ground, installation will deflate property values, and the use of eminent domain to access privately owned land is unlawful.

Of the two companies with pipeline plans, only Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) remains. Navigator CO2 Ventures ceased its operation this fall after public utility commissions in both Dakotas denied their permit. SCS’s stated concessions include canceling some lawsuits against landowners who wouldn’t grant access to survey crews, rerouting its pipeline where needed and working with regulatory bodies.

What Tuesday’s speakers want is a county regulation banning a CO2 pipeline crossing Codington County. More than one pointed to preventive resolutions already in place in Spink and McPherson Counties.

Pipeline proponents have said that sequestering liquefied CO2 deep underground in North Dakota would expand ethanol’s opportunities. Producing corn-based ethanol creates too much climate-warming CO2, according to states such as California, which won’t allow its use.

By removing the CO2 during processing, ethanol proponents say, the product would increase its market share by being able to be marketed in California and other states that have blocked it.

Skelton said the pipeline’s path would touch all the land he owns, rents or farms. He admitted he’s “benefited greatly” from increases in land and corn prices but was adamant about stopping the pipeline, claiming that big companies supporting it are doing so for tax credits.

“If we allow this pipeline, as unsafe as it is, for private gain and give up civilian control to these large companies, we no longer have property rights,” Skelton told the board. “To jump on the bandwagon to support an unsafe pipeline that takes private property and gives it to private companies for private gain is not what this council is supposed to be doing.”

Public comment at commission meetings is rare, but six individuals spoke Tuesday, the last being Nathan Reichling, who asked the commissioners for assistance with a bridge on 177th St. southeast of Watertown.

The county’s bridge replacement plan includes one on 176th Street, which Reichling doesn’t oppose. But he said that a new bridge will exacerbate flooding at the 177th bridge, built in 1931.

Reichling said flood control efforts upstream, such as the new bridge in Watertown on U.S. Highway 212, have increased water flow, leading to more flooded farmland at the 177th bridge. Comparing the size of bridges at 176th and 177th, Reichling said an additional 3.5 million gallons of water could arrive over a 24-hour period once the new bridge is ready.

“I know it’s a township issue, but it’s also a county issue and a city issue that all heads need to come together to resolve,” said Reichling, who asked if new culverts would alleviate the issue on 177th.

During his monthly report, county Veterans Service Office Todd Rose labeled the performance of the Veterans Administration as average. He said cancellations of VA appointments in the last few months have made it difficult for local veterans to see their providers. Some meetings have been delayed by as much as 4 months.

“I tell our veterans to be patient, be aware, be ready for a phone call and be ready for (someone else’s) cancellation,” Rose said.

Rose gave special mention to Ben Pahl, who was selected the 2023 Codington County Veteran of the Year last month.

“He’s a member of several local veterans organizations but spends most of his time representing the Kampeska Northeast Chapter of the Marine Corps League,” he said. “He exemplifies the title of a veteran and is a great asset to our community.”

By the end of November, Rose’s office had cleared 229 veterans’ claims. Another 174 are open and 99 are awaiting actions by the VA. County veterans have received $104,375 in compensation year to date, and another $1,163,182 in retroactive payments.

The commissioners, by unanimous votes:

Approved the budgeted purchase of $649,633 to Butler Caterpillar for two new motor graders for the county highway department. RDO’s bid was $659,149. Both bids, received through the cooperative organization Sourcewell, included the trading in of two used motor graders. Delivery date is expected to be May 2024.

Approved a budgeted payment of $11,320 to the U.S. Geological Service for flood monitoring in 2024.

Accepted a $100,000 grant from the Bush Foundation through the South Dakota Community Foundation. Sara Foust, county welfare director, said the grant will gather data for a needs assessment, fund some community events and pay the salary of Angela Hyde, a contracted worker in the welfare department.

Approved Foust as a member of a local cross-sector team that will apply for a grant to Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions, which is under the auspices of the U.S. Bureau of Justice. Commissioners were concerned with Foust taking on too many duties, but she assured her role in the team will be to assist in grant writing and will not take a leadership position. Commission Chairman Lee Gabel said the program is designed to prevent recidivism among convicted individuals.

Approved advertising for and hiring of a full-time administrative assistant in the Equalization Office. The previous employee resigned to take a county position in Minnesota.

Approved changes to the job description of the Welfare Office’s administrative assistant.

