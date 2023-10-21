Residents voice support for LTISD's bond package

Members of the community voiced their support for the Lake Travis school district's upcoming bond package on Wednesday evening at the school board meeting.

On Nov. 7, voters in the district will decide on a $143 million bond package to determine whether it will build a stadium complex for High School #2, an approved project set to open in 2027. Without the bond package, High School #2 is expected to rely on Lake Travi High School’s athletic and extracurricular facilities, officials have said.

All of those residents who spoke at the council meeting said they were in favor of the bond package and encouraged other voters to do so, citing the alternative option of sharing facilities to be troublesome and unreasonable.

“Right now, there are almost 1,500 students in the athletic programs at LTHS, perhaps another 300 are in the band, the dance teams, audiovisuals and other activities that rely on fields, the stadium and other facilities. There will be 50 athletic teams at High School #2,” said parent Donnie Lauderback. “The bandwidth of the fields will be almost nonexistent.”

Even if you do not have kids, Lauderback said, passing the bond will increase property value by ensuring the district continues to have desirable facilities.

The bond was not an agenda item in the meeting so board members could not address the issue.

Board member Evalene Murphy touched on staffing updates for the current school year, saying teacher aides, bus drivers and administrators were hired across the district to support current needs. While not all positions are filled, Murphy said a vacancy does not indicate the position is unstaffed or that there is no working professional present to cover for students’ needs.

Trustees unanimously voted in favor of new designs for the building structure of Elementary School #9, as well as an educational development center addition. The educational development center is meant to expand the facility that provides school district employees with child care.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Residents voice support for LTISD's bond package