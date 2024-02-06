Residents voiced concerns about upcoming bridge renovations in Bear Creek Township

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local bridge is set to be renovated soon, leaving hundreds of drivers with a lengthy detour for several months, and it could affect emergency response times.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci joined a meeting Monday to find out if there was a possible solution.

The Laurel Run Road Bridge in Bear Creek Township will be closed at the end of January, setting many up for long detours.

Those at the meeting were not only worried about traffic for themselves but for first responders in case of an emergency.

Drivers who use Laurel Run Road Bridge in Bear Creek Township can agree on one thing: Changes need to be made.

But with progress comes problems and the bridge has to be shut down

“Can this bridge be done in a staged environment, keeping the road open? Quite honestly the answer to that is no. The detour for Laurel Run Road is absolutely necessary,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Construction Engineering Manager, Alan Williamson.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission officials addressed concerns on Monday about the heavily traveled bridge that will be closed starting February 26.

While the bridge is out of commission, detours will be in place that the commission says will add an estimated 20 minutes to travel.

“We know it’s an inconvenience for all the local people and we apologize for that, but unfortunately this is the hand we were dealt with and we’re just going to try to make that inconvenience as short as possible,” Williamson explained.

Some, including the Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joseph Tavaglione, fear drivers will use Giants Despair as an alternative route, a part of Laurel Run Road notorious for dangerous accidents, especially with tractor-trailers.

“There’s nowhere for the trucks to turn around up where the bridge is gonna be built, and then when they do turn around, they’ll end up going down Giants Despair and we’ll be back at the same problem we have right now. Even worse,” Chief Tavaglione stated.

The future closure of this bridge brings many more worries than just travel delays. The question on the minds of locals is what will happen in an emergency situation?

Pennsylvania Turnpike answered that question by creating an access route for all emergency personnel.

“We incorporated an emergency access road for emergency vehicles to gain access from southbound from the Pennsylvania Turnpike,” Williamson stated.

The road will be gated off to keep motorists from using it, but for first responders to get through they must physically unlock the gate while responding to emergencies, using up precious seconds en route to the emergency.

“It’s gonna put a delay on response times, you gotta fiddle with a lock and a key instead of just driving right through a gate and driving right to the accident scene or whatever scene you’re responding to,” said Chief Tavaglione.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says they plan to be done with the bridge project by Thanksgiving of this year.

