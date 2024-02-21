Residents vote to exceed revenue limits for School District of Shiocton, shoot down $35.8M facility improvements referendum

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members in Shiocton have voted to exceed revenue limits, but they will not be spending $35.8 million on facility improvements at the School District of Shiocton.

A two-question referendum saw residents vote in favor of exceeding revenue limits, which will spend $7.4 million across the next three school years for operational costs. The vote passed 742-644 (53.5% to 46.5%).

District officials said this will cover things like utilities, routine maintenance, curriculum, extracurricular activities, staff salaries, and other day-to-day costs. One thing to note is that their current operational referendum expires at the end of this school year.

District Administrator Nichole Schweitzer is happy with the referendum passing. She told Local 5’s Paul Steeno on February 15, “We would really be looking at some hard decisions related to constriction of programs and offerings. It would greatly impact our ability to provide those high-quality educational opportunities.”

While the first referendum passed, the second failed as 789 (56.8%) voted against the facility improvements and 601 (43.2%) voted for them.

Some of the major improvements would have been a new playground, secure entryways, a new space for technical education, a new varsity gym, and many more improvements.

An increase in taxes could have been a major reason for the second referendum question failing, as if both were to pass, taxpayers would’ve seen a $1.97 increase in taxes per $1000 of property value. So, a homeowner with a house valued at $200,000 would have seen a $394 increase in taxes.

Some community members voiced concerns about how much this would raise taxes. Others said they wished the school district had done a better job alerting them about the referendum and had done it earlier in the year.

With the capital project referendum not passing, Schweitzer said in a pervious interview the district does not have another way to pay for these projects.

