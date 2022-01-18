Residents waiting for plows as Buffalo crews dig through snow

Reuters Videos

Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.With a shaven head and dressed in a dark suit, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute to signal his far-right ideology as he entered the court.He also carried signs, printed in English, including one that said "Stop your genocide against our white nations" and "Nazi-Civil-War".He was later told to stop displaying them as the prosecution presented its case."I don't want to see anything of the kind when the prosecution speaks," Judge Dag Bjoervik said.Breivik shook his head several times as the prosecution made its case, which included a passage from the original 2012 verdict which said that even after serving for 21 years in prison the defendant would still be a very dangerous man.Breivik will address the court later on Tuesday. His lawyer Oeystein Storrvik has said Breivik is intent on eventually securing his release.