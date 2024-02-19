Residents wake up to their home on fire; DeKalb fire officials still searching for cause

Residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood await answers after a large fire over the weekend.

DeKalb County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that on Sunday morning, crews received reports of a townhome fire on Pine Valley Road.

Fire officials at the scene told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the homeowners were inside asleep when they woke up to the smell of smoke. Thankfully, everyone was able to escape unharmed.

According to the investigation, the fire is believed to have started in one of the middle units before spreading to three others.

James Anderson lives near the home where the fire was and told Channel 2 Action News the residents included two Georgia State University students who have now lost all of their school supplies, laptops, and other belongings in the fire.

“I was like, ‘Oh! My photos, laptop,” one person said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “That can be replaced.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

