Residents wanting out of North Port appeal judge's ruling in de-annexation case

NORTH PORT – Residents seeking to separate from the city of North Port have appealed a circuit court decision concluding the City Commission correctly interpreted state law in denying their petition for de-annexation on Oct. 22, 2022.

The appeal, filed Wednesday evening by West Villagers for Responsible Government attorney Luke Lirot, contends that 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Danielle Brewer incorrectly applied case law when she determined the City Commission afforded the residents' group due process, followed the the law and based its decision on competent substantial evidence, as required under state law.

The decision by Brewer – who assumed the case when Judge Hunter Carroll rotated to a new court division in January – was the first setback suffered by the residents in the court system. Their challenge to Brewer's ruling last month was filed with the state's 2nd District Court of Appeal.

Carroll had previously found in favor of the residents in several decisions and the appeals court did as well, on Oct. 9, 2022, when it denied the city’s appeal of Carroll’s ruling that the commission reopen its original, April, 2021 decision to deny the petition.

The residents are asking the appeals court to reject Brewer’s order and send the issue back to the City Commission with directions to move to contract the city's boundaries.

What contraction would mean

The push by the West Villagers for Responsible Government contests North Port’s decision to annex the former Taylor Ranch – later known as Thomas Ranch – and seeks to force the city to contract its boundaries to the Myakka River. It would de-annex roughly 8,448 acres west of the river that the city absorbed more than two decades ago.

The movement started in 2020, as residents grew frustrated with how the City Commission managed North Port's budget, taking issue with decisions such as the construction of the North Port Aquatic Center, instead of using funds to upgrade and maintain infrastructure.

A state law approved this year by the Legislature amended aspects of the law for annexations that would block future similar resident efforts anywhere in the state.

Arguments for the latest appeal

Lirot contends Brewer failed to correctly apply case law when she determined that North Port did not need to hear more testimony when it reopened the de-annexation hearing earlier this year.

He noted that the same testimony resulted in Carroll’s determination that the April 2021 decision, “did not satisfy the City’s burden of relying on competent, substantial evidence in determining whether the area sought to be contracted qualified under State Statute 171.043(1) for annexation, which would statutorily prohibit de-annexation.”

The residents have other issues, such as City Commission ignoring the line of reasoning that Carroll found faulty in favor of a new basis for denying their efforts.

The appeals court can only rule whether Brewer correctly applied case law.

City Attorney Amber Slayton, in a Thursday email to the commission, noted that the city is not required to respond unless the appeals court orders it to.

“The DCA will evaluate whether there is legal error in Judge Brewer’s very thorough order,” Slayton wrote. “As in all appeals, the petitioners bear a very high burden of proof to obtain relief from the DCA.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Residents seeking to contract North Port boundaries files court appeal