Residents warned about thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the Enochville community about a rise in thefts from vehicles.

Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras Tuesday night showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars.

Most of the thefts were reported Monday night from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.

Call the police if you have any information.

