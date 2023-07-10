Residents of a wealthy gated community in Southern California were given 20 minutes to evacuate after their neighborhood began sliding down a hill

Sooyun Cho looks over to her damaged home, right, on Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates on July 9, 2023. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Homes in a gated community in Southern California are collapsing due to a landslide.

Over the weekend, 16 people were forced to evacuate their residences in Rolling Hills.

The median value of an owner-occupied home there is nearly $1.5 million.

Residents of a gated community in Southern California were forced to leave their million-dollar homes over the weekend due to what authorities described as a "sliding hillside," with some of the homes visibly collapsing by Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Sunday that a dozen homes in the city of Rolling Hills Estates were evacuated, posting video that showed large cracks emerging in driveways, lawns, and the homes themselves, with some of the residences appearing to sink into the land.

Rolling Hills Estates resident Bob Brown photographs the damaged home of his mother-in-law Edna Campbell, 98, on Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates on July 9, 2023. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Some 16 people were evacuated, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said at a press conference on Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Residents "were told they had 20 minutes to get their belongings and get out," she said.

By Monday morning, several of the homes had "started collapsing," according to Shayla Girardin, a reporter with Los Angeles television station KABC, who shared photos of the damage.

The median value of an owner-occupied home in Rolling Hills Estates is nearly $1.5 million, according to the US Census Bureau, with a median household income of more than $160,000. The city, which is completely gated, is adjacent to Rancho Palos Verdes, home to the Trump National Gulf Club.

