Residents worry after more vehicle, flag burnings in northeast Fort Collins neighborhoods

Months after fires and graffiti were first reported in the TimberVine neighborhood and surrounding area, more vehicles and flags were burned this week, prompting widely shared concerns from northeast Fort Collins residents.

Fires and graffiti were first reported in the TimberVine neighborhood and Collins Aire Mobile Home Park in October through mid-November. In that span, police say a pride flag and American flag were burned, a vehicle was lit on fire, and there was a grass fire and a ditch fire with graffiti found on a fence nearby.

Police did not receive any additional reports of this nature until Jan. 2, when they responded to the following incidents in the TimberVine and Dry Creek neighborhoods:

A burned American flag in the 2100 block of Lager Street.

A fire on a sidewalk and a burned Colorado flag in the 2100 block of Bock Street.

A vehicle fire that damaged a house, graffiti on the garage door, roadway and another vehicle in the 400 block of Stout Street.

A ditch fire to the east of the 300 block of Pint Street.

On Jan. 4, police responded to another vehicle fire that spread to and damaged a vehicle parked next to it. That fire also caused damage to the house in the 300 block of Toronto Street.

Residents took to social media to share their concerns about these incidents that are "creating panic and fear in our neighborhoods," one resident said. Some posts discussed setting up neighborhood patrols, offering others assistance in setting up exterior security cameras and offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible.

Some victims shared photos of their burned cars in their driveways and videos of their flags getting burned. The Coloradoan reached out to several residents for an interview, but they did not respond or did not want to be named for fear of retaliation.

Police are still working to determine if any of these crimes were bias-motivated or considered hate crimes.

Police do not have a suspect description to share with the public at this time. Fort Collins police spokesperson Brandon Barnes said several officers and detectives are working with the residents to investigate these cases. Extra patrols have been ongoing in these neighborhoods since the cases first started in the fall.

Because some of these incidents have occurred in city limits and some have occurred in unincorporated Larimer County, Fort Collins police are working with Larimer County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Investigators have created a dedicated tip line for these cases: 970-416-2825. Those who want to share information anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or crimestopperslarimer.org.

Timeline of fire, graffiti reports in TimberVine neighborhood, area

Oct. 23: Fort Collins police responded to a report that a pride flag had been burned, which caught a chair cushion on fire in the TimberVine neighborhood. Later the same day, Poudre Fire Authority responded to a grass fire in the open space near the TimberVine neighborhood. Less than an hour later, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Collins Aire Mobile Home Park for a vehicle fire. While responding, investigators also found a burning trash can nearby.

Oct. 24: Graffiti was reported and an American flag was burned at a home in the TimberVine neighborhood, near the open space where the grass fire occurred the day prior.

Nov. 12 : Four reports were made by different residents in the TimberVine neighborhood: A chair was lit on fire and the fire spread to a residence; a small grass fire was lit in a canal and graffiti was found nearby; a pride flag was burned and the home's garage had graffiti on it; and a scarecrow was burned and a chair was stolen.

Jan. 2 : Fires were reported at four different locations in these neighborhoods, including a burned American flag in the 2100 block of Lager Street; a fire on a sidewalk and a burned Colorado flag in the 2100 block of Bock Street; a vehicle fire that damaged a house, graffiti on the garage door, roadway and another vehicle in the 400 block of Stout Street; and a ditch fire to the east of the 300 block of Pint Street.

Jan. 4: Fort Collins police responded to a vehicle fire in the 300 block of Toronto Street that destroyed one vehicle, spread to and damaged a vehicle parked next to it, and caused damage to the house.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: More vehicles, flags burned in northeast Fort Collins neighborhoods