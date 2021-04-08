Resideo Technologies (REZI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Resideo Technologies (REZI) closed at $28.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the residential comfort and security systems maker had gained 5.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 21.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.32%.

REZI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect REZI to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 166.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, up 13.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.87% and +5.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for REZI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. REZI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, REZI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.88, which means REZI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



