Resignation of key aide ‘weakens’ Government’s ability to put down rebellions

Nikki Da Costa was credited with ‘keeping Number 10 rooted in parliamentary reality’

A key aide to Boris Johnson is leaving Downing Street in a move sources said would “weaken” the Government’s ability to tackle Commons rebellions.

Nikki da Costa, Number 10’s director of legislative affairs, is expected to leave in September. Friends said she was planning to carry out private consultancy work.

Ms da Costa, who bid unsuccessfully to become a Tory parliamentary candidate last month, was credited with orchestrating the mechanics of Mr Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament in 2019, as rebel MPs tried to block his Brexit deal.

A friend said her departure was unrelated to Mr Johnson’s decision to defy backbenchers’ calls to sack Matt Hancock over the Health Secretary’s affair with Gina Coladangelo, a non-executive director at the Department of Health.

Ms da Costa, who was on maternity leave for much of last year, felt that now was simply “the right time” to move on, the friend said.

But a Whitehall source said her departure would leave the Government “weakened in dealing with parliamentary strife”, in the face of potential rebellions on the size of the foreign aid budget and Mr Johnson’s proposed planning reforms. The source said Ms da Costa would leave “a big hole” in Number 10. “She was ... keeping Number 10 rooted in parliamentary reality.”

Mr Johnson will face pressure to find a similarly experienced figure to replace Ms da Costa.

Ms da Costa initially worked in Number 10 under Theresa May but quit over the then prime minister’s handling of Brexit, following the resignations of Mr Johnson as foreign secretary and David Davis as Brexit secretary. She rejoined Downing Street after Mr Johnson won the Tory leadership contest.

Previously, she ran her own firm providing training to people working in public affairs.

Speaking after quitting Number 10 under Mrs May in 2018, Ms da Costa said: “It’s been an honour to serve the prime minister and to work with that team … I’ve got tremendous regard for them.

“But just as others, and people far, far more important than me have wrestled with this, I did too. I felt I needed to step away and let people that could really take the fight on 100 per cent take that role.”

A Number 10 spokesman said: “Nikki has been a brilliant public servant and has supported the PM since he entered Number 10, providing strategic advice on legislation and Parliament through an extraordinary period.”

The source added: “The PM will continue to receive advice on parliament from his Chief Whip and Leader of the House of Commons.”