Resigned Rep. Bob Young accused of using GPS device to track family member, stalking

Ohio state Rep. Bob Young is seen on a video call from the Summit County Jail for his arraignment at Barberton Municipal Court, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Barberton, Ohio.

State Rep. Bob Young allegedly used a GPS tracking device to track a family member's movements after a protection order was issued in July, according to an affidavit filed with Barberton Municipal Court.

Two new charges: Resigned state Rep. Bob Young charged with menacing, again violating protection order

Two new criminal charges filed Friday accuse him of menacing by stalking and violating a protection order on July 31. This brings the total number of criminal charges he faces to five.

This comes after the Republican from Green resigned two weeks ago effective Oct. 2. He was previously charged on Aug. 28 with violating a protection order, spending two nights in jail.

His legal troubles date back to charges that accuse him of striking his wife during a party on July 7.

New accusations

This new round of charges that were filed Friday comes over one month after the alleged incident on July 31 when an unnamed family member found and reported a GPS tracking device on her vehicle, according to court documents.

After a subpoena was sent to the manufacturer, LandAirSea Systems provided customer information showing Young using a debit card to buy the device two days earlier on July 29.

A receipt from Aug. 21 showed Young used the same card to buy clothes for family members, according to the affidavit.

For this alleged incident, he was charged with violating a protection order, which was issued in early July.

He is also charged with menacing by stalking, which accuses him of engaging in a pattern of repeated behavior that caused a family to believe he would cause them physical harm or mental distress, according to court documents.

Legal troubles date back to July 7

Young was first accused of assaulting two relatives, slapping his wife and charging at another, on July 7, according to police reports. The altercations occurred after a July 6 Republican fundraiser. He pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and assault, both first-degree misdemeanors at the time.

On Aug. 28, Young was accused of calling and leaving voicemails three times late on Aug. 26 on the landline of a family member protected by a restraining order, according to an affidavit for arrest obtained by the Akron Beacon Journal. Young also pleaded not guilty to that charge of violating protection order.

While Young was in jail, Judge Edward O’Farrell placed Young on electronic monitoring as part of his bond but agreed to allow Young to attend his son's football games from the other team's bleachers.

As pressure mounted from fellow lawmakers and even Gov. Mike DeWine, Young resigned the next week in early August.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rep. Bob Young accused of stalking, using GPS device on family vehicle