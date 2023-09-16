Resigned state Rep. Bob Young charged with menacing, again violating protection order

State Rep. Bob Young is seen on video from the Summit County Jail for his arraignment at Barberton Municipal Court Aug. 30.

State Rep. Bob Young faces two new criminal charges for menacing by stalking and again violating a protection order on July 31, according to Barberton Municipal Court records.

The Republican from Green resigned effective Oct. 2 after he was charged Aug. 28 with violating a protection order and spent two nights in jail. He now faces five criminal charges filed since he was accused of striking his wife during a party July 7.

A Friday court docket entry for the new menacing charge alleges Young on July 31 "...knowingly caused victim to believe (Young) would cause physical harm to the said victim or cause mental distress... ."

Both new charges are first-degree misdemeanors filed by the Summit County Sheriff's Office. No further details were immediately available.

It was not immediately clear when Young would be arraigned on new charges as a visiting judge is handling his case. A jury trial had been set for Oct. 24 on pending first-degree misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault and violating a protection order.

A message was left with Young's representatives seeking comment.

State Rep. Bob Young, left, and his attorney John Greven listen as Judge Edward O’Farrell speaks during his arraignment hearing at Barberton Municipal Court on Aug. 4.

Rep. Bob Young's legal issues growing

Young first was accused of assaulting two relatives, slapping his wife and charging at another, on July 7, according to police reports. The altercations occurred shortly after a July 6 Republican fundraiser. Young pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and assault, both first-degree misdemeanors at the time.

On Aug. 28, Young was accused of calling and leaving voicemails three times late on Aug. 26 on the landline of a family member protected by a restraining order, according to an affidavit for arrest obtained by the Akron Beacon Journal. Young also pleaded not guilty to that charge of violating protection order.

While Young was in jail, Judge Edward O’Farrell placed Young on electronic monitoring as part of his bond, but agreed to allow Young to attend his son's football games from the other team's bleachers.

As pressure mounted from fellow lawmakers and even Gov. Mike DeWine, Young resigned the next week.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Resigned state Rep. Bob Young now 5 faces 5 criminal charges