After resigning, Kirstjen Nielsen says she supports Trump's goal of 'securing the border'

WASHINGTON – Departing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday she believes the U.S.-Mexico border must be secured.

“I share the president’s goal of securing the border,” she told reporters while leaving her home. “I will continue to support all efforts to address the humanitarian and security crisis on the border.”

Nielsen’s remarks came a day after she resigned as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security amid tensions with the White House that she had not done enough to stop border crossings. Trump has signaled in recent days that he wants to go in a “tougher direction” at the border during an increase in migrant families arriving from Central America.

