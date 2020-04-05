'We all have resilience... You've got to make it grow'

Mike Horn says we can all grow our personal resilience

The BBC's weekly The Boss series profiles different business leaders from around the world. This week we speak to professional explorer and motivational speaker Mike Horn.

"I was bitten by a snake and lost my eyesight, and all the feeling in my face. For five days I couldn't see."

Mike Horn, 53, is talking about his first major solo expedition, back in 1997, when he crossed South America, in part by swimming the length of the Amazon.

The gruelling six-month trip saw him brave rapids, break his knee going over a waterfall, have his equipment stolen by local tribespeople, and get shot at from the banks of the river.

The South African-born adventurer also had to hunt and forage for his food, and became a "host for parasites", having spent lengthy periods in the river. But he says the snakebite was the closest shave.

Mike Horn first started going on his big solo adventures back in 1997 More

"I didn't know I was bitten until I felt the whole world turning in, and I started losing focus," says Mike, who in total travelled 7,000km (4,350 miles) from the Pacific coast of Peru to the Atlantic coast of Brazil.

"At that time I couldn't call back home, all I had was a personal locator beacon with 16 pre-coded messages that I could send to my wife. After three days it became so bad I was going to send the message 'I'm going to die', but I fell unconscious before I managed to push the button."

By the end of the trip Mike realised he wanted to be a professional explorer, and since then he has been on a series of increasingly gruelling adventures that have pushed him to the limit.

They include the first solo circumnavigation of the world around the equator with no engine-driven support in 1999, and becoming joint-first to trek to the North Pole on skis in 2006. He's also built a successful side career as a TV host and motivational speaker.

Mike says he attempted his first expedition aged eight when, without telling anyone, he tried to cycle from his home in Johannesburg to his uncle's farm 300km away.

He can spend all but a few days of the year away from home More

"I knew it was going to take time, I knew the distances that I could cover, and I was afraid that my dad would say no. But I wanted the freedom to try."

When his father, a successful rugby player, realised what had happened, he drove and picked Mike up on the side of the road.

Dad wasn't angry. "He just said, 'Tell me what you want to do and I can help you'… He always gave me the support to try something out of the ordinary."

After a year of military service with the South African army, fighting in Angola, Mike completed a sports science degree at the University of Stellenbosch. Keen to get out of apartheid-era South Africa, in 1989, at the age of 24, he moved to Switzerland, his home to this day.

There he became ski instructor, but quickly tired of it, and so decided to embark on a series of mini-adventures in Peru. These included, in 1995, river-boarding through the Colca Canyon - one of the world's deepest canyons - where he braved daily avalanches.

Mike's late wife and their daughters would fly out to see him when he was on his trips More

As his trips became more ambitious, sponsors began to take notice, and Mr Horn found a way of funding his adventures. Today he counts a global car brand and a luxury Swiss watch as backers.