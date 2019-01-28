‘Resilient’ Bitcoin Price Will Rally to $25,000 [Eventually]: Tom Lee

The past 12 months haven’t been easy for any bitcoin bull, but perhaps no cryptocurrency proponent has had a worse time than Tom Lee, the Wall Street strategist who predicted that the bitcoin price would hit $25,000 by the end of 2018 and must now reckon with the result of that forecast every time he goes back on television.

Tom Lee Sticks by Bitcoin Price Forecast But Drops Timeline

The Fundstrat Global Advisors founder’s latest dish of humble pie was served up courtesy of Stuart Varney, who interviewed Lee last Friday for the Fox Business Network.

Varney asked Lee whether he regretted making that bitcoin price prediction, which he maintained throughout much of the year until it became clear that Crypto Winter had no intention of thawing in 2018. A somber Lee refused to recant.

