'Resilient people': Tornado-scarred Selma still working to rebuild a year later

It has been a year since that fateful day, Jan. 12, when a tornado tore through Selma, but Brina Nichols' eyes still filled with tears as she recalled the panic she felt as she ran through her church unsure whether the 70 children in her care were alive.

Nichols is a preschool administrator and children's pastor at Crosspoint Christian Church, where the tornado wiped out the church's children's building with 84 people inside.

Nichols found the kids and the church's 14 staff members huddled in the bathrooms, where teachers shielded the children with their own bodies. The area where the children had been minutes before was destroyed.

“If she hadn’t of moved those kids at the last minute it would have been a whole different story," Senior Pastor David Nichols said about the actions of the preschool director.

Despite the extensive damage to the building, preschoolers and the church staff escaped with no major injuries. The pattern continued across town, where no one died during the disaster.

Pastors Brina and David Nichols stand on the foundation slab of what was the education building at Crosspoint Christian Church in Selma on Jan. 10, 2024. The building was destroyed by a tornado a year ago, but the 70 children inside of it were spared from injury.

Brina and David Nichols, who are married, expressed gratitude for what they called a miracle.

“Man, there’s no other explanation for it, but God protected these children," David Nichols said. “... It just made me so grateful for God and who he is, and it could have been so much worse."

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said that the tornado significantly damaged or destroyed about 40% of residential homes in the city.

Throughout the last year, Selma workers have cleared roads, removed debris and cleaned out cemeteries.

Perkins has asked the federal government to grant $100 million toward rebuilding Selma. The Black Belt Community Foundation is also allotting $1 million to organizations trying to help people in Selma following the tornado.

Cordel Tyus, left, and Devo McGraw sit on roofing that blew off of an industrial building and wrapped around their house in Selma after a tornado ripped through the city on Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023.

The next step in bettering Selma is receiving approval from the Alabama Historic Commission to tear down houses that were destroyed in the storm and are more than 50 years old. The tornado also destroyed much of the affordable housing in Selma, forcing people to move elsewhere or take to the streets.

David Nichols said he has seen the population of people who are homeless rise dramatically.

Meanwhile, the mayor was prepping for more severe weather that was expected Thursday, one year after the tornado in 2023. But he said regardless, the people of Selma will make it through.

“We are resilient people," Perkins said.

A Selma neighborhood is seen on Jan. 10, 2024, minus several homes that were damaged and razed because of the Jan. 22, 2023, tornado.

David Nichols made similar remarks about the strength of the people of Selma and applauded their willingness to help each other while recovering from the 2023 storm damage.

“Selma had its history. It has its past. For that time period we come together as a community," David Nichols said about the time after the tornado. "Black and white. It didn’t matter what denomination you was. We come together as one and worked to rebuild Selma and put Selma back together."

David Nichols was in Belize helping to start a church in the area when the tornado struck but returned as soon as he found out about the disaster. As a church, Crosspoint has been on the ground at tragedies throughout the country, including New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and Tuscaloosa after the 2011 tornado.

But for all the good David Nichols has seen after the tragedy, he said that Selma still has a long journey ahead. The city will still be recovering years from now.

“Selma will be scarred for a while from this," David Nichols said.

Pastors Brina and David Nichols stand on the foundation slab of the former education building at Crosspoint Christian Church in Selma.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

