'We have to be resilient': Tourism in Thailand plummets amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Tourist arrivals to Thailand plunged by more than 44% in February, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The loss of Chinese tourists helped abruptly end the country's "high season" of peak tourism, when most resorts and travel-centric businesses make the bulk of their earnings.

"We have to be resilient and we have to not panic," said Thareeya Deasakorn Khamkar, the marketing director at Keemala, a luxury resort in Phuket.

Thailand's tourism industry is taking a hit amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on Monday that tourist arrivals plummeted by 44.3% in February, the Bangkok Post reports. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that the country is bracing for millions fewer foreign tourists in 2020 compared to 2019, anticipating a drop to 30 million from last year's 39.8 million.

"I think people are sort of taking a step back to see how they're going to get through this," Thareeya Deasakorn Khamkar, the marketing director at Keemala, a luxury resort in Phuket.

"It doesn't look promising because this is still our high season," Khamkar said, referring to Thailand's period of peak tourism and ideal weather from November to March. "And, it ended early essentially. We're going to go into our low season ... What's going to happen after that?"

As of Wednesday, there have been 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand. Worldwide, there are more than 118,000 cases and 4,200 deaths linked to the outbreak.

The outbreak in China during Chinese New Year essentially forced an early end to Thailand's high season of peak tourism.

"When China closed the country, everything was canceled," Khamkar said.

"There were significant cancellations," Khamkar continued. "Originally we started with postponing. But, people weren't sure when they're gonna feel safe to travel again."

Chinese tourists make up the largest group of visitors to Thailand. While Khamkar says that Keemala attempts to attract a diverse set of visitors, winning over Chinese customers are key to success, especially around the Chinese New Year.

According to the TAT, visitors from China dropped 85.3% in February.

Some hotels are hoping their attempts to attract new customers lessen the blow of the outbreak.

Krystal Prakaikaew Na-Ranong, the co-owner of luxury resort The Slate, said that she anticipated problems for hotels and other business that cater exclusively to Chinese tourists.

"Some businesses will have to close," Na-Ranong told Business Insider.

However, Na-Ranong said, in general, she felt it was too early to panic over the long-term impact of coronavirus. The Slate, she said, is working to attract new customers to make up for those who might not visit due to the outbreak.

"We are not suffering ... at this point," Na-Ranong said.

"But I think our marketing strategy that we had planned for this year and during the past is always try to put our eggs in more than one basket," she continued.

The outbreak is expected to impact all sectors of Thailand's economy.

