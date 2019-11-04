Is Resilux NV's (EBR:RES) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Resilux NV's (EBR:RES), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Resilux has a P/E ratio of 16.77, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €16.77 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Resilux:

P/E of 16.77 = €135.50 ÷ €8.08 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Resilux's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Resilux has a higher P/E than the average (15.5) P/E for companies in the packaging industry.

ENXTBR:RES Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

Resilux's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Resilux shrunk earnings per share by 8.7% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 10%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 33% annually. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Resilux's Balance Sheet

Resilux has net debt equal to 28% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Resilux's P/E Ratio

Resilux has a P/E of 16.8. That's around the same as the average in the BE market, which is 16.4. Given it has some debt, but didn't grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.