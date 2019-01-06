Is Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. In the last few years Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.8%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Resimac Group in more detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does Resimac Group pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 28%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Resimac Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Resimac Group generates a yield of 3.8%, which is high for Mortgage stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Resimac Group for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

