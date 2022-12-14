Resistance-adjusted precise hit by Ukrainian troops kills over 100 Russian invaders in Donetsk Oblast

On 12 December, thanks to information from the Ukrainian resistance, Ukraine’s Armed Forces killed over a hundred Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied city of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote from NRC: "The operation became possible thanks to the coordination of the resistance and the Armed Forces. The military received data on the location of the occupiers’ personnel and their equipment. As a result, Ukrainian forces conducted the operation using the coordinates. According to preliminary data, over 100 enemy personnel and equipment were destroyed."

Details: The NRC stressed that each such strike reduces Russia’s offensive potential and brings Ukraine's victory closer.

The Resistance urges anyone who has information regarding the location of Russian storage points or command posts to anonymously report the coordinates via the link.

The NRC also notes that the hunt for Wagnerites [members of the infamous Wagner Group, a Russian PMC involved in many modern conflicts – ed.] continues.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!