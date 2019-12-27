A year of resistance: The global spread of civil disobedience

It was 5pm and the tarmac was strewn with broken paving slabs and burning street furniture when Eliacer Flores poked his head around the barricade to snatch a glimpse of the ranks of riot police massed a little further up the road.

It was an ill-judged moment Mr Flores will regret for the rest of his life. As he poked his head out, his ears rang with the clap of gunfire and rubber bullet sank deep into his eye socket.

“I felt cold in my body. I wanted to vomit. I’ve never felt such a physical pain in my life. I could only see black as soon as it hit my eye,” he told The Telegraph.

It was October 20 and Mr Flores, 30, was in Santiago, Chile protesting . But he could have been in any one of dozens of countries for 2019 was a year of street protest.

The domino effect

“I think what makes 2019 remarkable is the sheer quantity and circumstances of civil resistance,” says Sir Adam Roberts, senior research fellow for politics and international relations at the University of Oxford.

Demonstrations were already in full swing in France in January. The Yellow Vest movement was tearing through Paris having already created havoc on roads and roundabouts across the country.

Triggered by an increase in fuel duties, it soon escalated into a much broader movement for the nation’s disaffected. There demand: nothing less than root and branch reform of France’s governance and the way in which wealth is distributed.

The French are known for their street protests but in 2019 they were not alone. Similar movements have sprung up across the world over the last 12 months, often sparked by seeming minor changes like the fuel duties in France.

Time and again seemingly these small domestic gripes were amplified by social media into national protests that became something far bigger.

In Sudan a rise in the price of bread brought people out onto the streets in unprecedented numbers - eventually toppling a dictatorship.

A demonstrator raises a fist while protesting during a national strike in Paris, France

In March, a bill to change extradition rules in Hong Kong turned into a widespread anti-China and pro-Democracy protests that continues today.

Then there were a slew of popular uprisings in Latin America.

In Chile a small Metro price rise triggered a campaign for social justice in the region's most unequal country.

The scrapping of fuel subsidies in Ecuador after fuel price rises led to a mass movement to end austerity, forcing the government to temporarily flee the capital.

In the Middle East, Lebanon’s proposed tax on WhatsApp triggered a mini revolution that brought the prime minister down.

Hundreds died in spontaneous demonstrations against a fuel price rise in Iran. And in Iraq anti-corruption protests developed into a mass movement against the governing class.

“This year people power really matters, in many countries there’s a big gap or a vacuum between the political elite and the people. This is where the protesters come in, bridging the gap,” says Srdja Popovic, a Serbian political activist and author prominent in the movement to bring down Slobodan Milosovic.

Adding fire to that ‘gap’ were rising living costs and a growing sense of inequality, experts say.

Demonstrators in Santiago protest against the brutal force used by the Chilean police