Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

The General Staff reported resistance movements in the occupied territories

“In towns and villages that have been temporarily seized by the invaders, the resistance movement is actively developing,” the message reads.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff, Russia is continuing to suffer heavy losses in all areas where they are attempting to advance.

Russia attempted to capture Kyiv at the start of its full-scale invasion of the country in Feb. 24, but has since been defeated outside the Ukrainian capital and retreated from north-central Ukraine.

The Kremlin then announced that it was reorienting its “special military operation” – in reality a full-scale war and invasion of Ukraine – to the Donbas region, where it had previously captured some territory in 2014.

However, more than a month later invading Russian forces have made only a few gains in the Donbas, and their offensive appears to be faltering. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast has recaptured several villages from which Russian forces were shelling Ukraine’s second-largest city.