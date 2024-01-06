Resistance movement confirms strike at radar station and air defence coordination command post in Crimea

The Defence Forces of Ukraine hit a radar station and a command post with a secure communication channel with the Kremlin, which was responsible for coordinating air defence across the peninsula, in Yevpatoriia on 4 January.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: Atesh, the Crimean underground resistance movement conducted additional reconnaissance of Ukraine's Defence Forces strike at a military unit near Yevpatoriia, which was hit by a missile on 4 January,q and passed the information to the Defence Forces.

Local agents said that in addition to the station itself, the command post responsible for a secure communication channel with the Kremlin, including the coordination of air defence across the peninsula, was hit.

Background:

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, said that explosions in the temporarily occupied cities of Sevastopol and Yevpatoriia on 4 January were a special operation involving Ukraine's Air Force.

