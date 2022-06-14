ResMed Nears Deal for Hg-Backed Software Provider MediFox
(Bloomberg) -- ResMed Inc., a publicly traded medical equipment provider, will buy MediFox Dan Holding GmbH, a German health software company owned by private equity firm Hg.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait
Stocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets Wrap
Crypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowup
Bond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Grows
Five Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sentient
San Diego-based ResMed announced the acquisition in a statement Tuesday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The takeover, which will expand ResMed into the fast-growing software space, values MediFox at about $1 billion including debt.
That makes it ResMed’s largest deal to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
ResMed manufactures medical products that treat breathing disorders like sleep apnea. It generated almost 39% of its revenue for 2021 outside of the US, according to its latest annual report, though it doesn’t break down specific regions.
“We will expand ResMed’s SaaS business portfolio outside our current base in the US and strengthen our position as a global leader in health-care software solutions for lower-cost and lower-acuity care,” ResMed’s Chief Executive Officer Mick Farrell said in Tuesday’s statement.
Shares in ResMed closed down almost 3% on Monday at $202.39, giving the company a market value of about $30 billion.
Hg first invested an undisclosed sum in Hildesheim, Germany-based MediFox in 2018. The company was founded in 1994 and merged with Dan in 2020, Hg’s website showed.
Evercore Inc. advised ResMed on the deal.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Billion-Dollar Crypto Gaming Startup Promised Riches and Delivered Disaster
A Parisian General Store’s Radical Message for Its Customers? Buy Less
Soaring Oil Prices Force Biden to Engage With Saudis He’d Spurned
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.