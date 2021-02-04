Resolute Forest Products: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) on Thursday reported a loss of $52 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The maker of paper and wood products posted revenue of $769 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $10 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.8 billion.

Resolute Forest Products shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RFP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RFP

