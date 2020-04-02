UPDATE - Resolute to Hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 12, 2020

An update is being issued for the news release, Resolute to Hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 12, 2020, issued on February 25, 2020, over PR Newswire. The format for Resolute's annual meeting of stockholders has been changed from an in-person to a virtual meeting due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to allow the company to continue to proceed with the meeting while mitigating health and safety risks to participants. The complete, updated version of the release follows:

MONTREAL, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) will hold its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern).

Resolute officials are actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are being respectful of the public health and travel concerns shareholders have and the protocols that federal, state, provincial and local governments have imposed. Considering it is not possible to hold an in-person annual meeting, the company will hold a virtual meeting. Stockholders of record as of March 16, 2020, will be able to attend and participate in the annual meeting online by accessing https://web.lumiagm.com/172118479. To join the annual meeting, stockholders will need to have their 11- or 13-digit control number and follow the instructions included in the Notice of Internet Availability and proxy card. Especially in light of current circumstances, we strongly encourage all stockholders to vote their shares as early as possible prior to the annual meeting. Please monitor the "Annual Meeting of Stockholders" page under the "Investors" section of www.resolutefp.com for any further updates.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

