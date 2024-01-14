Resolution floated to pursue year-round Safe Harbor

Jan. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — Keeping Traverse City's only emergency homeless shelter open year-round is a conversation that's getting serious.

On Tuesday, city commissioners may decide to join it. They're meeting at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Governmental Center.

Safe Harbor, on Wellington Street in the North Boardman neighborhood of Traverse City, is currently operational only between October and April — but that could change.

First, though, city commissioners must weigh whether to adopt a joint resolution of cooperation and a memorandum of understanding between the city, Grand Traverse County, Safe Harbor and the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness.

The resolution under consideration will outline how the organizations can work together to keep Safe Harbor open year-round, as "our community does not yet have enough housing units for our neighbors who are chronically homeless," it states.

The work group will look at developing budget strategies, cost estimates and determining responsibilities for each involved entity as far as a potential 12-month shelter, "as this is a complex issue that requires a unified response."

This development comes after months of conversations about how to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the region. It's the first step in a bigger and longer process, said Traverse City Mayor Amy Shamroe.

"It's just basically saying that we're all going to agree to sit down and talk about this," she said. "This is a way that the body would be saying to our staff: 'Yes, go explore what this would look like working with Safe Harbor, the Coalition to End Homelessness and the county on the possible solution for having a year-round shelter.'"

Safe Harbor opened for its 20th season on Oct. 15 this year with plans to stay open through April 30 — but Shamroe said she hopes they can iron out these details before it closes.

"No one wants to go through the process of Safe Harbor being open and then having to close for a brief period of time and having to reopen," she said. "So we definitely want to keep this moving forward so that Safe Harbor can plan for staffing and other things that come along with this ask of them."

Safe Harbor's current special land use permit limits its season to Oct. 15 through May 15, City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said. A recent amendment requires city commission approval for any changes to the season length.

The type of changes called for by the coalition will determine the permitting process.

"I think that changing their model is fairly complex when you really get down to what that would mean," Trible-Laucht said. "That's why it's important for all of the parties to really sit down, take a hard look at that and figure out how that would work and then what needs to be done to implement that — if that's what's going to happen."

Planning Director Shawn Winter said his office hasn't received a new special use permit application for Safe Harbor.

Winter said he expects them to file a new application instead of amending the current one, and that he anticipates the partners will submit that new application for year-round use later this month.

Currently, the shelter provides a meal and a place to stay overnight for men and women older than 18, with a maximum capacity of 83 people each night.

Board member and spokesperson for Safe Harbor Joshua Brandt said they were already hitting that capacity early on in the season. This year, they've seen more people than they have in the past.

"We are excited by the coalition of folks who have come together to have this conversation and we're an active participant in exploring the possibility [of staying open]," Brandt said Friday. "We're supportive of the MOU, first and foremost, so we can take the conversation deeper. And then there's going to be a lot of discussion logistically about how the shelter is going to operate."

He said they're going into this partnership with optimism for the future and gratitude to the community for recognizing the issue.

"There's a distinct need and there has been for some time and it is not something that Safe Harbor can singlehandedly solve," Brandt said. "We were founded as an emergency overnight shelter for the winter months to make sure that people did not freeze to death, and that does not address all the aspects of those experiencing homelessness — so it does take a community coalition — and that's what this really feels like."

Local volunteers help run Safe Harbor, many associated with area churches and civic groups. They help cook meals, check in guests and keep operations running while the shelter is open. On average, it takes about 120 volunteers a week to keep the shelter running.

According to Safe Harbor, 337 people came through their doors last year. Seven seasons ago, the former city-owned warehouse was reconfigured to become an emergency overnight shelter. Before that, the program functioned by rotating through different church basements throughout the winter.

For the resolution to be passed, it also must be adopted by all of the different partners — not just the city commissioners.

Executive Director for the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness Ashley Halladay-Schmandt confirmed Friday that their steering committee already had signed on to the joint MOU.

"It's really important for our community, and we've never had something like this," she said. "What this partnership agreement is doing is bringing more folks to the table and making sure it's not Safe Harbor going at this alone."

Instead, Halladay-Schmandt said, it's all of the partners working together to find a solution to dramatically decrease the amount of local unsheltered homelessness.

The number of homeless people in need of emergency shelter, like Safe Harbor, has only increased in recent years, she said. "Over the past two years, the community outcry to find solutions to the Pines and to our community's unsheltered homelessness situation, that's increased.

"It's become extremely visible — unsheltered homelessness — and the community wants to know why we have resources like Safe Harbor and that building and why we don't have them open in the summer, and so the community really started asking those questions this summer and in 2023 — and so the time is now."

Record-Eagle reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this article.