Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote

6
Mychael Schnell
·3 min read

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution commending protesters in Iran, with just one lawmaker — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — voting “no.”

The concurrent resolution, which was approved 420-1, applauds the “bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 13 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.”

The text of the measure points to the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in September after the morality police arrested her on allegations that she violated Iran’s laws that require women to wear headscarves or hijabs.

She was detained for “inappropriate attire” on Sept. 13, then died on Sept. 16 after falling into a coma. A coroner’s report said she died from multiple organ failure, according to NBC News. Her family has said witnesses say she was beaten by officers.

Protests broke out in Iran following her death.

The resolution also lists instances of “persecution of women” by the Iranian regime “through misogynistic criminal statutes.”

It says Congress condemns “the brutal beating and death of Mahsa Amini” and “the violent suppression by the Iranian regime of women and men participating in the current demonstrations, including children, and calls for transparent accountability for all killings of protesters by Iranian security forces.”

The resolution also expresses support for those participating in protests and “risking their safety to speak out against the human rights abuses committed by the Iranian regime.”

Additionally, it “encourages continued efforts by the Biden Administration to respond to the protests,” including sanctions against the Iranian morality police.

The Hill reached out to Massie for comment on his vote. The Kentucky Republican has on a number of occasions broken from his party on foreign policy measures.

In 2018, he was one of two lawmakers to vote against a resolution supporting the rights of Iranians to freely express themselves, and condemning the regime for cracking down on legitimate protests.

House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised the resolution’s passage.

“Iran is the world’s leading state-sponsor of terror. We must stand with the brave people of Iran as they fight back against the oppressive Iranian regime and their human rights abuses,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who co-led the resolution, wrote in a statement. “With this bipartisan resolution passing the House today, we’re making clear that we support those brave individuals committed to freedom and human rights, both in Iran and around the world.”

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the measure affirms the U.S.’s support for Iranian protesters.

“I am proud that our bipartisan resolution has again overwhelmingly passed the House today. This resolution strongly reaffirms the American people’s support for the brave Iranian people speaking out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses,” he wrote in a statement.

“As the regime continues to escalate its violent crackdown, we must continue to do all we can to support the Iranian people’s right to self-determination and ensure the regime is held to account for its crimes. That means no sanctions relief for the regime, and fully enforcing all of our existing sanctions,” he added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

    The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country’s theocracy. The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran's government, which has engaged in a brutal crackdown of its citizenry since the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone no vote.

  • Jury deliberations in NYC bike path killings hit early snag

    Deliberations that began Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with killing eight people along a Manhattan bike path quickly hit a snag, as jurors sent the judge a note asking if he would face new criminal charges if they acquit him. The query only an hour into the jury's deliberations was a surprising twist in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, whose lawyers admit that he rented a truck and drove onto the Hudson River path on Halloween in 2017, killing eight cyclists and injuring about a dozen other people. The defense argued that jurors should acquit Saipov of certain charges, particularly racketeering counts, if they find that he did not kill people to gain membership to the Islamic State group, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

  • Iranian chess star reveals why she removed her hijab

    Sara Khadem’s decision to play without a headscarf in protest at the death of Mahsa Amini caused a stir in her home country

  • Inside the Clandestine Efforts to Smuggle Starlink Internet Into Iran

    Iranian activists have launched elaborate, nationwide efforts to provide protesters with an alternate internet.

  • US and EU Discuss Deal to Widen Access to Inflation Reduction Act

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and the European Union are discussing a possible deal on minerals and critical raw materials in a bid to allow the EU to qualify for benefits in President Joe Biden’s massive new green investment plan, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapJosh Kushner Is Rich

  • Meta to Reinstate Trump on Facebook and Instagram ‘In the Coming Weeks’

    Alon Skuy/GettyMeta, the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram, announced on Wednesday that they would be reinstating former president Donald Trump’s accounts “in the coming weeks,” reversing a two-year ban handed down in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “We've always believed that Americans should be able to hear from the people who want to lead the country,” Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, told Axios. “We don't want to stand in the way of that.” The sw

  • Biden calls for assault weapons ban, but it lacks support in Congress

    GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said Tuesday that "there are not enough votes in the Senate for an assault weapons ban."

  • Skull found on U.K. beach may be from centuries-old shipwreck victim

    This is the second set of historic remains to be found in the area in two months, officials said.

  • Slovak parliament opens way to September early election

    The current government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger lost a no-confidence vote in December after a former coalition party joined the opposition which claims the cabinet has not done enough to help people with the rising cost of living. Opinion polls have given the opposition, including the leftist Smer party of former prime minister Robert Fico, a lead over current centre-right government parties. Fico has taken a critical stance on Slovakia's weapons supplies to neighbouring Ukraine, and his victory could change the NATO country's stance on engagement.

  • Jacksonville Beach police make arrest in Jared Bridegan death. They say suspect did not act alone

    Jacksonville Beach police announced the arrest of Henry Arthur Tenon, 61, in the shooting death of Jared Bridegan of St. Augustine.

  • Biden classified documents: 57% of Americans disapprove of White House handling, as stonewalling continues

    A new poll finds that more than two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how the White House has handled President Joe Biden's classified documents controversy.

  • EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine

    For months, U.S. officials balked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and too hard to maintain and repair. Ukraine's desperate pleas for tanks were answered with a sweeping, trans-Atlantic yes.

  • Hungarian Generals Ousted as Orban Overhauls Top Army Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s defense minister said an overhaul of senior-level military brass was underway in the NATO member state, which he called necessary to open the way for a new generation of leadership.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmIBM to Cut About 3

  • Spain arrests suspect accused of sending letter bombs to Ukraine and US embassies, prime minister's home

    A suspect has been arrested in Spain in connection to a series of letter bombs sent to the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid and the office of the Spanish Prime Minister last year.

  • Rublev says getting better despite seventh major quarter-final loss

    Andrey Rublev said on Wednesday that he was a better player than before even as he lost a Grand Slam quarter-final for an agonising seventh time.Despite the lop-sided scoreline and his inability to get past the quarter-final roadblock, Rublev insisted he is in a better place now than at previous Grand Slams.

  • EXPLAINER: Novak Djokovic's successful return to Australia

    Novak Djokovic was still in the first set of his Australian Open quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev when the guy who would face the winner of that match, Tommy Paul, sat down for a news conference. “Probably have a better chance of winning if it’s Rublev,” Paul said with a smile, “but to play Novak here in Australia would be awesome.” Djokovic was never really tested en route to beating No. 5 seed Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday night to extend his winning streak at Melbourne Park to 26 matches, tied with Andre Agassi for the longest run by a man there in the Open era, which dates to 1968.

  • US Filed Microsoft-Activision Suit to Head Off EU Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission filed its lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion takeover of gaming company Activision Blizzard Inc. in December partly to get ahead of its European counterparts and dissuade them from accepting a settlement allowing the deal, according to people familiar with the investigations.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fa

  • Iranian chess player who competed without hijab meets with Spanish PM

    An Iranian chess player who defected to Spain after she competed without a hijab and was warned not to return to her country met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Wednesday. "How much I have learned today from a woman who inspires me," Sanchez posted on his Twitter account after hosting Khadem at his official residence, the Moncloa Palace.

  • Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future

    On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 killing and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit. In an interview with The Associated Press from the Big Island, he reflected on a range of emotions, from his faith in God that kept him positive to his complicated feelings about police and the criminal justice system to a quest to help solve who really killed Dana Ireland. A judge ordered his release Tuesday after hours of expert testimony on new evidence showing Schweitzer wasn't responsible for the death of Ireland, 23, a tourist from Virginia.

  • Victims Of California Ballroom Dance Club Shooting Remembered

    Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh” with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday. Her family now takes some solace knowing that Nhan, one of 11 people shot and killed in Monterey Park by a gunman Saturday night, died after an evening of doing what she loved. “It is comforting to know that she enjoyed her last dance, even though it was her