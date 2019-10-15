Resolution in U.S. Congress Opposes Trump’s Action: Syria Update

(Bloomberg) -- Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad took control of the strategic town of Manbij near the Turkish border as pressure mounted on Ankara to end an offensive that has drawn U.S. and European sanctions and accusations of war crimes.

Washington’s decision to abandon its Kurdish partners in the face of Turkey’s attack has upended old alliances and opened up a new and unpredictable phase in Syria’s eight-year-old civil war.

Kurdish-led forces, who fought with U.S. backing to defeat Islamic State, have been forced to turn to Assad for help, pulling back from the border area as Syrian government troops march in. The main Kurdish militia has warned they may not be able to secure camps and prisons holding thousands of Islamic State jihadists, including Europeans whose home countries don’t want them back.

In its strongest comments yet, Russia said the offensive was “unacceptable” and it was opposed to the presence of Turkish forces inside Syria, where years of Russian aerial support helped turn the tide of the war in favor of Assad. A top aide to Vladimir Putin said Moscow was mediating between the two sides and would not allow them to clash.

Turkey says its offensive aims to push back Kurdish militants it considers a national security threat and resettle refugees, but the costs of the operation could begin to mount.

In the clearest sign that the offensive could have an economic fallout, Volkswagen AG delayed a final decision on a 1.3 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) car plant investment in Turkey.

That followed Donald Trump’s announcement on Monday that the U.S. would impose sanctions on members of Turkey’s cabinet. European countries have also agreed to restrict arms sales to Turkey.

The lira rallied on Tuesday, however, as markets were apparently bracing for stronger measures.

Resolution in U.S. Congress Opposes Trump’s Action (1:24 a.m.)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a bipartisan resolution has been introduced opposing the U.S. pullout from northeast Syria, calling on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergodan to end unilateral military action in the area and urging the U.S. to continue supporting Kurdish communities in Syria.

“President Trump’s action not only risks regional security, it risks security in our homeland because ISIS is resurging,” the two Democratic leaders said in a statement.

The resolution also called on the U.S. to present a clear plan for the “enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Second-ranking House Democrat Steny Hoyer said on Twitter that the chamber will vote on the resolution Wednesday.

Ex-Pentagon Chief Says Islamic State Will Rebound (8:33 p.m.)

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Islamic State will rebound now that the U.S. has backed off its support of Kurdish militias in northern Turkey that had helped defeat the terror group’s so-called caliphate.

“They’ll try to come back and we’re going to have to defend ourselves all over again but next time nobody will help us,” Carter said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television. “We’ll have to do it all by ourselves.”

Carter called Trump’s decision to pull troops back in Syria, exposing the Kurds to Turkish fire, “inexplicable.” He went on to express doubts about whether Turkey will be able to effectively defend the “safe zone” it’s trying to build in northern Syria.

U.K. Blocks Arms Exports to Turkey for Syria Use During Review (3:59 p.m.)

The U.K. blocked licenses for the export of arms to Turkey that could be used in Syria pending a review of sales to the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman James Slack tells reporters.