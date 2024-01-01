New Year Resolutions: 15 things to do with your family in Abilene

Make one of your New Year's resolutions a pleasure to achieve: do something fun as a family in Abilene.

The city is chockful of activities for kids and families. Below is a sample.

Dixie the lioness relaxes in the habitat she shares with her sibling Kenya at the Abilene Zoo.

15 things to do with kids in Abilene

Attend the annual Children's Literary & Art Festival. This four-day festival features a Storybook parade, Storybook sculpture unveiling, and various workshops with children's authors and illustrators. This takes place each June and is an event you will be sad to miss. Gaze at the animals of the Abilene Zoo. This accredited zoo is home to over 250 species of animals, big and small, and Dr. Jane Goodall herself visited the zoo in 2011. Catch a ride on the train or feed the giraffes by hand, and enjoy the large Grover Nelson Park right outside the front entrance. Take a class at the Grace Museum. This children's museum features Texan and American historic exhibitions and hosts classes for homeschool and toddler groups. Whether planting pots in the springtime, decorating a gnome in winter or creating a portrait, kids will love their creations. Step into a book at the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature. The NCCIL features illustrator's art and drawings from beloved children's books and hosts family art activities each Saturday. Get a glimpse of the wild west at Frontier Texas! Learn about cowboys, guns, buffalos and the military. Experience history firsthand, and witness a thunderstorm in the prairie and a saloon shoot-out in the experience theater. Admire the prairie dogs at the Prairie Dog Preserve. Located adjacent to Red Bud Park is a prairie dog preserve where children can get up close to this beloved burrowing creature. Red Bud Park is also home to one of Abilene's largest parks for children to enjoy. Complete a sculpture scavenger hunt in the Adamson & Spalding Storybook Garden. Abilene is home to over 25 sculptures that bring children's stories to life. Find them all using the interactive free app, GooseChase. Enjoy a concert or musical at the historic Paramount Theater. From "The Nutcracker" ballet at Christmastime to "Legally Blonde the Musical" in the summer, the Paramount has something for all ages. Step into virtual reality at the Primetime Family Entertainment Center. Experience the floor as lava or dodge lasers. When you finish, head to the bowling lanes. Catch some air at Maxx Air trampoline park. The massive indoor park has multiple areas of entertainment for children of all ages. Compete like a ninja warrior, ride the zipline and try not to wipe out! Cozy up with a movie at the lux Cinemark at the Abilene Mall. Relish the spacious and reclining movie seats, along with unlimited popcorn refills. Make a splash at Adventure Cove. Enjoy multiple water slides, a lazy river, zero-entry pool and concession stand — all operated by the city of Abilene. Snuggle up with a good book from the Abilene Public Library with new branches across the city. From Harry Potter experiences to teen sewing classes, the library has so much to offer. And finally, no late fees! Create with your own Picasso at Painting with a Twist. Paint a yeti-themed portrait at Christmastime or a joyful bird in the spring. From day to nighttime classes, Painting with a Twist offers something for all ages to enjoy. Beat those rainy-day blues at the indoor play space, Imagination City. This gymnasium hosts birthday parties, Mother's Day out, and lots of interactive screen-free playtime.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: New Year Resolutions: 15 things to do in Abilene with kids