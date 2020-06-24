Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

AUBAGNE, France, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the virtual combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (ASM) of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders passed the resolution to pay a dividend of €0.34 per share for fiscal 2019. The previous year's dividend was €0.57 per share. The total profit distributed will be €31.3 million after €52.5 million in the previous year.

The ASM granted discharge to all directors by a large majority.

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content of these statements will actually apply because these statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties.

July 21, 2020 - Publication of first-half figures for 2020

October 20, 2020 - Publication of nine-month figures for 2020

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2019, the company employed approx. 6,200 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,440.6 million.

