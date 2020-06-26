Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius AG

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's virtual Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders granted discharge to the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and approved the boards' proposals by a large majority. They passed the resolution to pay dividends of 0.36 euros per preference share (previous year: 0.62 euros) and 0.35 euros per ordinary share (previous year: 0.61 euros). The total amount disbursed will be 24.3 million euros after 42.1 million euros in the previous year. The dividend will be paid out on July 1, 2020.

In addition, shareholders elected Prof. David Ebsworth as a shareholder representative to the Supervisory Board. Prof. Ebsworth has already been a member of the board since January 2020. He was appointed by court order after Dr. Guido Oelkers resigned from his position on the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG at the end of 2019. Prof. Ebsworth has extensive expertise and many years of experience in managing and advising pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. For more than 19 years, he worked for Bayer, where he was most recently responsible for the global Pharmaceuticals Division. From 2002 onwards, he worked in management at various biopharmaceutical companies, including as CEO of Vifor Pharma and as Chairman of the Corporate Executive Committee of Galenica Group. Currently, he is the non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors of Verona Pharma.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language earnings release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German earnings release is the legally binding version.

Presentation and further information on the 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

https://www.sartorius.com/shareholders-meeting

Current image files

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications

Financial calendar

July 21, 2020 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2020) October 20, 2020 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2020)

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2019, the company earned sales revenue of some 1.83 billion euros. At the end of 2019, more than 9,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Contact:

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.1686

petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolutions-of-the-annual-shareholders-meeting-of-sartorius-ag-301084331.html

SOURCE Sartorius AG