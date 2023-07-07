Resolutions comes in three charged with taking teen's life in 2020

Hester

Three young men accused of killing a teenager when they were teens themselves pleaded guilty to various offenses in court Thursday.

The case in the death of Nathan Kyle Hester is closed.

Though the 16-year-old's death initially resulted in three first-degree murder charges, one person will serve time for second-degree murder, and two others will serve sentences for lesser crimes.

Circumstances leading up to fatal shooting

Shelby High School student Nathan Kyle Hester died from a bullet fired into his back which entered his abdomen, killing him on June 15, 2020.

He died from a drive-by shooting, but the act was not random.

At the time in 2020, Hester, 16, was registered as a runaway. He was found at a woman’s home who was then charged with harboring him.

According to statements in court last week, she was charged with aiding and abetting Hester, and her friends and family wanted retaliation for her being charged.

Three charged

Hester, who back home at the time of the incident, was shot in front of his mother and another person and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three teens - Dylan Brian Penson, Tyler Austin Moore and Christopher Baker - were charged with first-degree murder. Each has been in jail since their arrest.

According to information given in court last week, Baker was the first to come forward with information about the incident.

Who did what

The three teens' hearings were held back-to-back on Thursday afternoon.

Penson, now 22, was first.

He’s the young man accused of firing the fatal shot into Hester’s home.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Penson pleaded to second-degree murder and received a sentence of 19 to 23 years in prison. He has credit for three years.

Moore, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison. He will receive credit for the three years of time served.

“He deeply regrets what happened that day,” his attorney said in court.

Last sentenced

Baker, now 20, accepted a plead of guilty to aiding and abetting to firing into an occupied dwelling.

According to the prosecutor and the defense attorney, the then-teen was the least culpable in the tragic encounter, being friends with the victim and providing his address not knowing what would occur.

The attorney said his client was devastated and looked forward to a chance to make a contribution to society.

He was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in prison.

According to the prosecutor, Hester’s mother did not agree with the plea arrangements and therefore did not come to court to give a victim’s impact statement.

