If you’re determined to finally succeed at your resolutions in 2019 , it might be worth spending some of your hard-earned cash to ensure failure isn’t an option. Take a look at the most common New Year’s resolutions and how you can achieve your dreams by investing in your future .

The future appears bright and promising on Dec. 31 as people all over the world finalize their personal goals for new year — whether it’s eating healthier, traveling the world , exercising more or other aspirations. In general, New Year’s resolutions are easy enough to make, however, the hard part is following through.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: New Year’s Resolutions That Will Cost You But Are Worth It

The future appears bright and promising on Dec. 31 as people all over the world finalize their personal goals for new year — whether it’s eating healthier, traveling the world, exercising more or other aspirations. In general, New Year’s resolutions are easy enough to make, however, the hard part is following through.

If you’re determined to finally succeed at your resolutions in 2019, it might be worth spending some of your hard-earned cash to ensure failure isn’t an option. Take a look at the most common New Year’s resolutions and how you can achieve your dreams by investing in your future.

1. Eat Healthier

Cost: $9.99 per serving in a meal delivery kit

If you find yourself ordering takeout most of the time, there’s a simple solution to eating healthier: meal delivery kits. Ingredient and recipe delivery services such as Blue Apron or Hello Fresh allow you to cut time-consuming grocery runs from your schedule and still make fresh food at home. However, be prepared to pay up to maintain your costly New Year’s resolution. Blue Apron charges $59.94 per week for just six servings — though free shipping is included.

2. Get in Shape

Cost: $125 to $200 per session with a personal trainer

Simply buying a gym membership might not be enough for most people to reach their fitness goals — especially if you have no idea how to effectively use exercise equipment to reach your personal goals. That’s where investing in a personal trainer can help. A certified, experienced trainer can push you when you’re feeling unmotivated, and they can tailor workout routines with your safety and specific needs in mind. Regularly spending hundreds of dollars on training sessions to get in shape makes for an expensive New Year’s resolution, but the results can be worth it.

Read: 20 Ways to Improve Your Health at No Cost

3. Save More Money

Cost: $100 to $400 per hour to hire a financial advisor

Most people have clear financial goals, such as sending their children to college or preparing for retirement. However, the process of accumulating enough money to hit these milestones can seem murky to the average American. Asking an advisor to create a viable financial plan is one way to make tangible progress on your New Year’s resolution of saving more money. You can pay an hourly rate for consulting services, or you can fork over a one-time fee of $1,000 to $3,000 for your personalized financial plan.

Cheap or Free Options: Best Money Management Apps for Your Money

4. Focus on Self-Care

Cost: $185 for a 50-minute stress-relief massage

There are plenty of ways to pamper yourself for free, whether it’s getting more sleep or taking a personal day from work. But, if you’re willing to splurge occasionally on a luxurious spa day, you can melt away any tension or stress in your muscles and indulge in self-care. There’s usually a wide menu of services that you can choose from at any spa. For example, The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Los Angeles offers detox treatments, relaxation massages, custom facials and more — for a steep price.

5. Read More

Cost: $149.99 for 12 books in a subscription box plan

Maybe you’re paralyzed by indecision at libraries or inundated to the point where you can’t seek out new content on your own. Subscription boxes such as Book of the Month can help you curate fresh, exciting reads for approximately $12.50 per book if you’re willing to commit to a yearlong membership. Alternatively, if you’re too busy to sit down and read, you can still fulfill your New Year’s resolution by listening to audiobooks during your commute. Audible, which is an audiobook seller under Amazon, allows you to purchase a membership plan for $14.95 per month.

There are, of course, cheap ways to achieve this goal, too. Local libraries allow you to borrow books, both physical copies and audiobooks, for free.

6. Make New Friends

Cost: $1.95 to $2.15 for a 12-ounce brewed coffee per meetup

In the age of digital dating, you can also forge new friendships through an app, which is perfect for people who are moving to a new city or too shy to initiate conversation in person. Bumble BFF, a platform where users can swipe to create platonic connections, is free to use. However, taking the next step to meet over coffee can really add up when you’re constantly matching — just like first dates. A costly Starbucks bill might be worth the money, though, if you can get a lifetime of friendship out of it.

7. Develop New Skills

Cost: $107.88 for a 12-month subscription to a language learning software

Depending on which skill you choose to learn in the new year, your personal and professional lives could benefit immensely. One of the most useful and widely applicable skills that you can pick up is another language. Rosetta Stone, a language instruction program, charges $8.99 per month for a yearlong subscription that includes downloadable audio lessons, interactive activities and more. Beyond padding your resume, learning a new language can aid you in your travels and help improve cognitive function, which makes this expensive New Year’s resolution worth it.