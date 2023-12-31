Resolve to fight extremist agendas in schools

This year, in a world deeply divided, let us resolve to advocate on behalf of our precious children.

Beware of those with hidden religious and political agendas who claim to “protect” our young and who scream out against anything different from their own image. Some do not even reside in Lee County.

Most parents are too busy raising their children, working full time, taking care of aging parents, keeping their heads above water financially to stay current on school issues. When residents remain silent, others with extreme agendas sneak their biased belief systems into our schools and remove the basic rights of the very parents and students they claim to “protect.” These parents have already forced Florida school districts to re-write history, removing courses and books based on their personal views. They now seek to reinstate prayer into the school day (so much for separation of church and state!). More than ever, well-read, well-informed, broad-minded citizens must raise their voices for all children.

A proposed amendment to the state Constitution would require the election of school board members. If this amendment is passed, the League of Women Voters of Florida, a nonpartisan group founded to educate voters and defend democracy, explained that “Nearly 4,0000,000 NPA voters (No Party Affiliation) in Florida would be excluded from voting in primaries if these elections become partisan. In some circumstances, only voters of one party would have a say in selecting candidates.” The League of Women Voters (lwvfl.org) advocates for a “NO” vote on this amendment.

Even the superintendent of schools will be an elected position in 2024. Since 1974, this position has been appointed by the school board. Superintendents were non-partisan positions, basing decisions on sound, data-driven student evidence. Next year, Florida will be one of only two states to elect its superintendent. Previously, candidates were required to have a minimum qualification of a master’s degree or higher, three years of effective experience as a teacher, and seven years of public school administrative experience where improvements were made. In 2024, the only requirement is residency in Lee County. It will be a partisan, party line position driven by politics.

Decisions pertaining to school issues, i.e. curriculum, book selection, instructional methodologies, resource allocation, what teachers can or cannot discuss with children, etc., must be determined by certified, professional faculty with input, not final say, from parents and committee members.

Take steps to make our schools inclusive and safe for ALL children. Get involved. One act can fight against extremism. Attend school board meetings. Review board minutes. Share your views during public expression. Volunteer in school libraries. Meet or write to school board members to voice your concerns. Write letters to the editor. Follow groups on social media that share your values. Do as little or as much as time allows. The lives of our children and grandchildren depend on us.

Jill Pellis of Fort Myers is a retired public school principal and a member of The Purple Group, a non-partisan community dedicated to quality and inclusive education for all students.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Resolve to fight extremist agendas in schools