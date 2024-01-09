Resolved to get organized? Declutter and donate
MONROE — Eat healthy, lose weight and get organized often top the list of resolutions for the start of a new year, and chances are the third one is the easiest to achieve.
There are a variety of ways to get organized. Start by sorting items into three piles — keep, toss and donate.
You’ll find most things you’ll keep will have a sentimental value. Things you can toss are items you haven’t used in quite a while or can get along without. One of the best ways to declutter your humble abode and help others is to donate.
Start with a friend or family member you think might be interested in the items you no longer need.
Another option is to donate to a local group, charity or organization. There are a variety of places in Monroe willing to accept those unwanted goods and you’re supporting the community.
Here are some locations currently accepting donations and a list of what each organization will accept.
Damascus House Resale Shop
212 Smith St.
734-242-8136
Items: Gently used clothing, coats, shoes, purses, toys, books, housewares, home accessories, furniture
Contact store for donation information
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan – Monroe Store
255 N. Telegraph Road
734-457-3447
Items: Gently used clothing, coats, shoes, purses, toys, books, housewares, home accessories, furniture
Donations dropped off at the side of the building: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Heartbeat of Monroe
123 W. First St.
734-243-6550
Items: Newborn clothing and toddler clothing, car seats, pack-and-plays
Oaks Village Clothing Closet
924 E. Second St.
734-244-5444
Items: New and gently used spring and summer clothing, furniture and housewares
Donations accepted from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Philadelphia House
218 Washington St.
734-242-4266
Items: New and gently used men’s clothing and personal care items
Donations accepted from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Restore – Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County
840 LaPlaisance Road
734-243-1108
Accepting: Furniture, appliances, cabinets, lighting fixtures, tools
Donations accepted from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Selah’s Center of Hope
14930 LaPlaisance Road, Ste. 106
734-244-5123
Accepting: New and gently used maternity clothing
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Family Counseling & Shelter Services
The Thrift Shop Association on Monroe
119 S. Monroe St.
734-384-3117
Accepting: New and gently used clothing, coats, shoes, purses, jewelry, housewares, home accessories and decor, kitchen items, small appliances, toys, books. Currently, the shop has a modest inventory of children’s clothing and could use donations ranging in size from infant to teen.
Donations accepted: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday
