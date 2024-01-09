Resolved to get organized? Declutter and donate

MONROE — Eat healthy, lose weight and get organized often top the list of resolutions for the start of a new year, and chances are the third one is the easiest to achieve.

There are a variety of ways to get organized. Start by sorting items into three piles — keep, toss and donate.

You’ll find most things you’ll keep will have a sentimental value. Things you can toss are items you haven’t used in quite a while or can get along without. One of the best ways to declutter your humble abode and help others is to donate.

Start with a friend or family member you think might be interested in the items you no longer need.

A variety of places in Monroe, like Thrift Shop Association of Monroe, 119 S. Monroe St., accept donations. Pictured is Lorey Roop of Monroe tagging inventory before it's put out for sale.

Another option is to donate to a local group, charity or organization. There are a variety of places in Monroe willing to accept those unwanted goods and you’re supporting the community.

Here are some locations currently accepting donations and a list of what each organization will accept.

212 Smith St.

734-242-8136

Items: Gently used clothing, coats, shoes, purses, toys, books, housewares, home accessories, furniture

Contact store for donation information

255 N. Telegraph Road

734-457-3447

Items: Gently used clothing, coats, shoes, purses, toys, books, housewares, home accessories, furniture

Donations dropped off at the side of the building: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

123 W. First St.

734-243-6550

Items: Newborn clothing and toddler clothing, car seats, pack-and-plays

924 E. Second St.

734-244-5444

Items: New and gently used spring and summer clothing, furniture and housewares

Donations accepted from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Philadelphia House

218 Washington St.

734-242-4266

Items: New and gently used men’s clothing and personal care items

Donations accepted from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

840 LaPlaisance Road

734-243-1108

Accepting: Furniture, appliances, cabinets, lighting fixtures, tools

Donations accepted from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

14930 LaPlaisance Road, Ste. 106

734-244-5123

Accepting: New and gently used maternity clothing

Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Family Counseling & Shelter Services

119 S. Monroe St.

734-384-3117

Accepting: New and gently used clothing, coats, shoes, purses, jewelry, housewares, home accessories and decor, kitchen items, small appliances, toys, books. Currently, the shop has a modest inventory of children’s clothing and could use donations ranging in size from infant to teen.

Donations accepted: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday

