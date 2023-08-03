Resolving SNP finance investigation ‘better for everyone involved’, says Iain Livingstone

Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister, with her husband Peter Murrell last year. Both were arrested earlier this year by Police Scotland. - Jane Barlow/PA

A swift resolution to the criminal investigation into SNP finances would be “better for everyone involved”, the outgoing head of Police Scotland has said.

Sir Iain Livingstone made a fresh defence of the actions of Police Scotland, who arrested Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister, in June before releasing her without charge, in his final interview before retiring next week.

Amid speculation that charges could soon be brought as part of the investigation, known as Operation Branchform, Sir Iain said he hoped it would end soon but refused to put a timeframe on how long the process would take.

Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband and the former SNP chief executive, and Colin Beattie, the former party treasurer, have also been arrested as suspects and released without charge.

‘We are duty bound to investigate’

Sir Iain said: “We are duty bound to investigate matters if they are reported to us. Our action and our investigation is in the interests of everybody involved because it will clarify facts and deal with evidence and facts as opposed to rumour and innuendo.

“So the sooner this investigation is concluded, the better for everyone involved.”

He added: “In the nature of these complex investigations, there are a whole series of factors and a multitude of variables that come into play. So I would never put an artificial timescale on it.

“It has to take its course. We will continue to work very closely with independent prosecutors and matters will progress in due course.”

Police Scotland has faced some criticism from allies of the former first minister for launching a dramatic search on the home she shares with Mr Murrell and erecting a forensics-style tent on her front lawn.

Shock resignation

The raid, in April, came just weeks after Ms Sturgeon announced her shock resignation as first minister, though she has repeatedly insisted her decision was unrelated to the police investigation.

Sir Iain recently suggested that the investigation has expanded from initial complaints about a “missing” £600,000, donated by independence supporters for referendum campaigns that never happened.

The SNP insisted the money was “ringfenced” but there was then no clear record of it in the party’s accounts, leading to complaints from some donors.

Sir Iain said the inquiry had “moved beyond” the initial complaints and, when asked why it had taken so long, he explained that investigations around “fraud”, “potential embezzlement” and “the misuse of funds” take a long time.

Luxury camper van

SNP headquarters have also been searched by police, while a luxury camper van was seized from the driveway of Ms Sturgeon’s elderly mother-in-law.

In Sir Iain’s latest comments, he said his working relationship with Ms Sturgeon had made the process “difficult”.

The pair regularly shared a stage during the height of the coronavirus pandemic during Ms Sturgeon’s near-daily press conferences.

However, he insisted the investigation had not been politically motivated, saying he and his officers “have to do our duty without fear or favour”.

He said: “These are difficult challenges but I would fiercely reject any sense that I, as an individual, am motivated through any political perspective.

“I am not. Not for a second. My priorities are the rule of law and public safety.”

He added: “I would rightly be criticised if I hadn’t conducted this investigation with the rigour that we are doing because I would have been seen as neglecting my duty. That has not happened.”

Low profiles

Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie have kept low profiles since their arrests. Ms Sturgeon has refused calls to resign as an MSP and, following her arrest, strongly denied any wrongdoing.

She has continued to make political interventions, most recently criticising Rishi Sunak’s North Sea oil and gas policy.

Jo Farrell, the current chief constable of Durham Constabulary who is best known for leading the “beergate” investigation into Sir Keir Starmer, will replace Sir Iain.

The Crown Office said on Thursday that it had not yet received a report from police about Operation Branchform.

