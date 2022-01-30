🌱 Resonate Festival + Brevard Zoo Rhino Encounter + Shark Bites

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's everything worth knowing today in town.

First, today's weather:

Warmer with high clouds. High: 69 Low: 48.

Here are the top stories today in Orlando:

1. The Seminole County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Oviedo on Saturday. There were no humans injured in the fire, but a dog was killed, according to authorities. (Fox 35 Orlando)

2. Orange County Public Schools officials say parents can no longer expect absences to be excused when they keep their children home because they're concerned about COVID-19 exposure. Parents are concerned about the exposure to the virus when a class member tests positive. Orange County says the state is not allowing the county to count voluntary absences the same way as quarantine absences. (Spectrum News 13)

3. The Brevard Zoo announced on Friday the reopening of its Rhino Encounter, more than three years after a 2-year-old girl was injured by a southern white rhinoceros after falling into the pen that houses the animals. The Brevard Zoo houses more than 900 animals. (Click Orlando)

4. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will soon be presenting their first-ever Resonate Festival in the first weekend in February. From Thursday, February 3rd to Monday, February 8th, the Phil will take over the Plaza Live with a Beethoven-heavy program of concertos, overtures, and chamber pieces. (Orlando Weekly)

5. A new report shows that Volusia County once again leads the world with the number of shark bites. Volusia’s 17 shark bites last year represented 15% of the global total beating Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and others. (WMFE)

Today in Orlando:

Toddler Art Play At Creative Jane Studio. (4:00 PM)

Happy Hour At Adega Gaucha Bar. (4:30 PM)

Malbec Mondays At The Falcon Bar & Gallery. (5:00 PM)

Sky Lounge Orlando Solar Bears Game Night At Amway Center. (6:00 PM)

Pajama Time At Winter Park Library. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Orlando Police Department's Parramore Bikes squad and Crime Center team recently worked together to execute a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of 275 grams MDMA (1/2 pound), 52 grams of Cocaine, 17 grams of Fentanyl, 20 Oxycodone pills , and more. (Facebook)

This Valentine’s Day – Morimoto Asia – the pan-Asian restaurant concept at Disney Springs in Orlando is offering a specially crafted menu . (Instagram)

This week, the Wharton-Smith Tropical Splash Ground at Central Florida Zoo will be temporarily closed for annual maintenance. It should reopen next week. (Instagram)

Orlando Health has providing care for over one year at Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital. (Facebook)

— Carlos Hernandez

